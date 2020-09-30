#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Weak demand for loans seen in banks' foreign units, too
FCDUs are bank units authorized by the central bank to conduct transactions involving foreign currencies, mainly by accepting deposits and handing out loans.
File
Weak demand for loans seen in banks' foreign units, too
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 7:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign currency loans granted by large local banks sagged quarter-on-quarter in June amid anemic demand for dollars as businesses struggle to recover from pandemic-led lockdowns.

Banks lent out $18 billion under the foreign currency deposit units (FCDUs) as of June, 1.7% lower than $18.3 billion worth of loans by the end of March, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Wednesday.

FCDUs are bank units authorized by the central bank to conduct transactions involving foreign currencies, mainly by accepting deposits and handing out loans. Compared to the same period last year however, FCDU loans increased by 2.8%. 

"The slowdown in FCDU lending may be due to lower customer inventory financing needs and working capital requirements as the ongoing health crisis continued to constrain domestic economic activity," the BSP said.

Sought for comment, Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Island (BPI), agreed with the central bank's assessment. "We suspect that most bank clients that used to borrow to import both capital and consumer goods have postponed their plans during the height of the quarantine measures," Neri said in an email.

"Our own estimate is that merchandise imports will be declining by as much as $25 billion this year from about $110 billion annual import bill in 2019," he added.

Total disbursements hit $11.2 billion as of end-June, down 21.3% from the previous quarter "due to the decrease in funding requirements of an affiliate of a branch of a foreign bank," the BSP reported. 

The bulk of FCDU loans came with medium to long-term maturities, with 79.9% due in more than one year. During the period, loan repayments were lower by 17.4% quarter-on-quarter, figures showed.

Over 64.3% of foreign currency loans were secured by Filipinos, a big chunk of which went to local power generation companies with 18.4% share. The rest were cornered by local businesses engaged in merchandise and service export (15.1%); public utility (7.3%); management/holding and stock brokerage (5.8%); and towing, tanker, trucking, forwarding, personal and other industries (5.6%). 

Meanwhile, total foreign currency loan deposits stood at $43.6 billion as of end-June, up by 1% from the previous quarter. According to the central bank, these funds help beef up the country's dollar reserves, which the government can use during hard times.

"FCDU lending should have bounced back in 3Q, however, as the economy reopened purchase of consumers goods and raw material for manufacturing from abroad started to pick up," BPI's Neri said.

"As long as the economy is able to sustain the easing of quarantine restrictions, a noticeable rebound in FCDU loans are likely to be seen in early 2021 too," he added.

FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT UNITS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Big loan books keep Philippine banks on their toes amid pandemic
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Fitch Ratings now believes the sterling loan books of domestic banks are up for a “test” from a coronavirus pandemic...
Business
fbfb
Finally, it’s moving!
By Boo Chanco | September 30, 2020 - 12:00am
When we first discussed transportation projects with Art Tugade before he assumed office, there was a lot of optimism about moving fast starting on day one.
Business
fbfb
San Miguel secures greenlight for P20-B share sale
4 hours ago
Corporate regulators said Wednesday they had given San Miguel Corp. (SMC) the go-signal for its planned sale of preferred...
Business
fbfb
Philippines to begin national ID pre-enrollment on Oct. 9
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Enacted in 2018, Republic Act No. 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act provides the legal basis for the national...
Business
fbfb
Government debt accumulates the most in August during pandemic
6 hours ago
The outstanding debt stock climbed to P9.62 trillion as of last month’s end, up 4.92% from the previous month.
Business
fbfb
Latest
LIST: Banks that have extended waiver of PESONet, InstaPay fees
10 minutes ago
Dozens of banks have announced they will extend the waiver of fees for PESONet and InstaPay transactions beyond October 1...
Business
fbfb
Philippines wants stronger US trade ties no matter who wins the White House
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
“We don’t meddle in their internal affairs. We just wish that Philippine-US trade and investment ties can be further...
Business
fbfb
BSP sees subdued inflation persisting in September
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Consumer prices likely remain cool in September on the back of lower electricity costs and depressed oil and food prices,...
Business
fbfb
BSP reputation seen on the line over fresh P540-B request from gov't
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 hours ago
Investors would want to keep an eye on BSP’s decision on the matter, something analysts fear would set a dangerous precedent...
Business
fbfb
Amazon unveils payment by hand-waving
11 hours ago
Amazon on Tuesday unveiled a new biometric payment system using palm recognition, to be made available to rival retailers...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with