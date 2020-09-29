#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
PLDT completes line maintenance ahead of schedule
“We are happy to report that maintenance activities on the AAG submarine cable have been completed one day ahead of schedule,” PLDT and its wireless unit, Smart Communications Inc., said in an advisory.
STAR/File
PLDT completes line maintenance ahead of schedule
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 3:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Subscribers should expect network connections to get back to normal after PLDT Inc. completed an “emergency maintenance” a day ahead of original schedule.

“We are happy to report that maintenance activities on the AAG submarine cable have been completed one day ahead of schedule,” PLDT and its wireless unit, Smart Communications Inc., said in an advisory.

“We thank you for your cooperation,” they added.

PLDT triggered online class suspensions, among others, after announcing last Thursday a likely “degraded” internet connectivity among clients during a supposedly 5-day maintenance activities on its Asia-America Gateway, one of the firm’s submarine cable systems. 

The emergency maintenance, which started September 26, was initially expected to be finished by September 30, although at the onset, PLDT said the company had “identified alternative cable systems to keep our connectivity resilient.”

Other telco players namely Globe Telecom Inc., Converge ICT Solutions Inc. and SKY Cable Corp. said their services were unaffected by the maintenance activities.

A contingency plan, however, did not stop some PLDT customers to complain of slower internet connection at a time everyone is encouraged to stay and work from home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But in a separate statement on Tuesday, the Pangilinan-led telco giant assured customers the company is ramping up network improvements, particularly its 4G connection also known as LTE, even with movement restrictions preventing some work from getting done.

Since end last year, PLDT claimed to have lengthened its fiber infrastructure by 19% at 382,500 kilometers in August. A total of 8.1 million homes, up 12% in similar period, were also fiber connected.

Smart, for its part, ramped up its 4G base stations by 15% to 28,200. “This accelerated network rollout has included the firing up of LTE sites in far-flung areas, including Pag-asa Island in Palawan and the town of Kawayan in the island province of Biliran,” PLDT said.

The expansion in 4G services came hand-in-hand with the telco’s rollout of the faster 5G network. 

Shares in PLDT Inc. went down 0.59% to P1,353 each on Tuesday, a little faster than the main index’s 0.34% decline.

 

Editor's Note: A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

LTE BROADBAND PLDT INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNB transfers P46.7 billion prime real estate to subsidiary
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Tobacco and airline magnate Lucio Tan is consolidating P46.7 billion worth of prime real estate properties in the wholly owned...
Business
fbfb
Local fintech PayMongo secures fresh capital from US investors
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
PayMongo would also be using the fresh capital to support more online payment options, have faster payout cycles and build...
Business
fbfb
Chinese Trojan horse Dito?
By Boo Chanco | September 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Jose Alejandrino, my very good friend who is a diehard Duterte supporter, still uses his brains.
Business
fbfb
A million deaths
By Rey Gamboa | September 29, 2020 - 12:00am
As most of us are aware, a century ago 1918-1919 to be exact there was the infamous so-called Spanish Flu.
Business
fbfb
Gabby Lopez resigns from ABS-CBN
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 days ago
“We thank him for his dedication and leadership in expanding and transforming ABS-CBN beyond television through the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Vietnam's growth climbs, resisting global downturn
4 minutes ago
Vietnam's economic growth picked up in the third quarter, boosted by a rally in exports as the country slowly emerges from...
Business
fbfb
‘Airline traffic to stay below pre-pandemic level’
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Fitch Ratings expects passenger traffic of airlines in key Asia Pacific markets, including the Philippines, to remain well...
Business
fbfb
Stocks recover slightly; investors still cautious
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Stocks returned in positive territory yesterday, ending four days of losses, although investors remained cautious as seen...
Business
fbfb
Mix results in T-bill auction
By Mary Grace Padin | September 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Short-term government securities yesterday fetched mixed results as rates for the 90 and 182-day Treasury bills declined, while yields for the 364-day debt papers inched up ahead of the Monetary Board’s policy...
Business
fbfb
Jollibee opens first-ever Tim Ho Wan in Shanghai
By Iris Gonzales | September 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The Jollibee Group opened its first ever Tim Ho Wan in Shanghai last week, marking the entry of the Michelin starred restaurant in one of the world’s largest economies.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with