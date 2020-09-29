#VACCINEWATCHPH
World Bank sees weaker pandemic rebound for Philippines
Forecasts were worse than April's 3% growth under a baseline scenario of a “severe slowdown followed by a strong recovery,” and 0.5% contraction if the pandemic worsens followed by a “sluggish” rebound. From January to June, the local economy shrank 9% year-on-year. 
Miguel De Guzman
World Bank sees weaker pandemic rebound for Philippines
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — The World Bank’s outlook for the Philippines just got gloomier, expecting the economy to contract way deeper than most countries in Southeast Asia this year, followed by a more sluggish bounce-back than what was seen last April.

In an update to its economic forecasts released Tuesday, the Washington-based lender now see the local economy either shrinking 6.9% year-on-year under a “baseline scenario” or by a bigger 9.9% under a “low-case scenario.” 

Forecasts were worse than April's 3% growth under a baseline scenario of a “severe slowdown followed by a strong recovery,” and 0.5% contraction if the pandemic worsens followed by a “sluggish” rebound. From January to June, the local economy shrank 9% year-on-year. 

“The COVID-19 shock is now abruptly pushing the economy into recession and threatening these economic and social gains,” the multilateral lender said.

A rebound next year has also become a difficult climb. On a baseline, the World Bank sees the Philippine economy growing 5.3% year-on-year in 2021 or 2.9% if the health crisis drags on. Latest projections were down from April’s 6.2% and 4.1%, respectively.

The Duterte administration sees the economy sinking 5.5% this year before rebounding to 6.5% growth in 2021.

“In the short-term, every peso put directly in the hands of poor and vulnerable families through social assistance translates into demand for basic goods and services in local communities which in turn supports micro and small enterprises…,” Ndiamé Diop, country director, said in a statement.

Indonesia, Philippines struggle

Over the long-term, Robert Qian, the agency’s senior economist, said the Duterte administration’s decision to prioritize infrastructure spending to recover can provide sustainable support to growth.

But on the ground, the lender also noted the need to directly support the poor and informal sectors, one that has greatly increased the risk of coronavirus contagion given their overly congested residences.

Lockdowns, the World Bank said, have so far been ineffective in arresting the spread of infections.

Across East Asia, the same scenario can be found in Indonesia, where Southeast Asia’s largest population that previously worked on its favor to support growth, has hampered virus containment efforts. But Philippines is seen more vulnerable than Jakarta to economic shocks coming from lower tourism receipts, dismal trade and weaker remittances from residents abroad. 

“Indonesia’s output is therefore projected to be less affected than that of the Philippines, but the outlook is uncertain… (They) face the prospect of an uneven and volatile economic recovery,” the report said. Indonesia is seen shrinking 1.6% and 2% year-on-year under a baseline and worst scenarios, respectively.

On average Southeast Asia, as a region, is forecast to contract 3.5% annually under a baseline scenario, a turnaround from April’s 1.3% growth forecast. Broken down, only Thailand, which is seen to slump 8.3% on-year, is poised to contract deeper than the Philippines this year. Myanmar (0.5%) and Vietnam (2.8%) are projected to post growth in 2020.

In a separate briefing, Rosemarie Edillon, deputy director-general at the National Economic and Development Authority, said the economy likely persisted on weakening last quarter. “We are hoping that it will be better than the second quarter but we don’t think it will be positive on a year-on-year (basis),” she said.

