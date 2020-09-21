#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Seaweed manufacturer sets production boost with facility purchase
Seaweed manufacturer sets production boost with facility purchase
(Philstar.com) - September 21, 2020 - 7:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine based seaweed manufacturer has recently acquired a stake at a company running an automated production facility of seaweeds, potentially boosting its production in the rapidly growing market.

In a statement dated Sept. 7, W. Hydrocolloids Inc. announced its purchase of the stake of Cargill, an animal nutrition supplier, at Philippine Bio-industries Inc. The purchase, W. Hydrocolloids said, meant the company would "oversee the management" of the joint venture's facility in Canlubang, Laguna which manufactures seaweed products. The plant has been in operation since November 1992.

John Wee, W. Hydrocolloids president, said in a statement the acquisition "complements our business strategy of expanding our product portfolio and continuing to produce reliable food ingredients that bring value to our clients." "WHI is committed to provide safe and sustainable food solutions especially in this period of uncertainty," he added.

The facility, the statement said, used European technology to produce fully refined carrageenan based on local seaweed raw materials. The plant is also fully compliant with Halal and Koshner requirements.

"PBI follows a stringent environmental protection program to minimize its impact on the environment," it added. 

EXPORT SEAWEED PRODUCTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Death in the family
By Boo Chanco | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Death is all around us at this time of pandemic. There isn’t a day when I do not see reports of people dying on my Facebook feed, and not only because of the virus.
Business
fbfb
Philippines may lose in banana export war
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
The Philippines may lose in the banana export war amid continued stiff competition in the global market, prompting the government...
Business
fbfb
NOW Telecom gets provisional extension
By Richmond Mercurio | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
NOW Telecom Co. Inc., an affiliate of publicly listed NOW Corp., said it has secured from the government an extension of its provisional authority to install, operate, and maintain a nationwide mobile telecommunications...
Business
fbfb
PAL refund requests reach P15.9 billion
By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Refund requests received by Philippine Airlines due to flight cancellations since last March have reached over $300 million,...
Business
fbfb
BSP releases P1.4 trillion to boost economy
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
Additional liquidity injected into the financial system from various measures aimed at softening the economic impact of the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Xurpas greenlights acquisition of US tech venture capital firm
2 hours ago
Listed technology firm Xurpas Inc. announced Monday it finally secured the board's approval to acquire Los Angeles-based venture...
Business
fbfb
Virus fund releases jump to P389.2 billion in 6 months
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
More funds are likely to be diverted through the remainder of the year with the Bayanihan II enacted.
Business
fbfb
Megawide to build part of Malolos-Clark Railway with Korean partners
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
For Megawide, the rail system adds to the growing list of big-ticket state projects under its portfolio which so far includes...
Business
fbfb
Trump's WeChat download ban blocked in US-China tech battle
7 hours ago
A US judge on Sunday blocked the government's ban on WeChat downloads hours before it was due to take effect in...
Business
fbfb
Meralco settles P19-M fine over customer 'bill shock'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) paid a hefty fine slapped by regulators for its alleged failure to provide information to its...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with