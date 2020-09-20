Relish launches e-commerce site

MANILA, Philippines — Relish Group has launched an e-commerce site for its indoor farmers’ market and food hall The Corner Market to allow customers to order food from its different merchants online amid high demand for delivery services due to the pandemic.

In a statement, Relish Group said cornermarket.ph would serve as the online one-stop shop for customers to order from merchants at The Corner Market Food Hall located at The Podium in Ortigas.

Through cornermarket.ph, customers can order fresh vegetable bowls from Gusto, frozen and cooked seafood from Catch of the Day, as well as steak from Meat Depot.

Customers can also place orders for Vietnamese dishes from Ca Phe Saigon, Mexican food from La Taqueria del Chupacabra, Korean favorites from Kaya, Chinese food from Char Express, Thai selections from Easy, Tiger, Indian fares from Royal Indian Curry House (R.I.C.H), Filipino creations from Friends & Family Express, as well as flavored wings from Birdhouse.

Orders can likewise be made for Stockwell (coffee), The Rabbit Hole (cakes and pastries) and Sundays by Merry Moo (ice cream).

“With the e-commerce site, we’re now able to bring the fun food hall experience online, allowing customers to cross order from all our merchants for one fixed delivery fee,” Relish Group marketing manager Juan Angelo Hongo said.

The delivery fee starts at P120 for customers within a nine-kilometer radius from The Podium.

Apart from delivery, cornermarket.ph also allows customers to place advanced orders for dine-in and pick up so they no longer have to line up and wait for the food to be prepared.

With many customers opting to go cashless to prevent catching the virus, cornermarket.ph offers e-payments and credit card settlements.

Customers can also check the status of their orders through the online site’s tracking system.

Apart from The Corner Market Food Hall, Relish Group’s other brands are Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice, Osaka Ohsho, and Kumori.