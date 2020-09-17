#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Nestle, Pure Oceans partner for plastic waste management
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - September 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Food and beverage giant Nestlé Philippines has partnered with marine conservation social enterprise Pure Oceans for the management of plastic waste in coastal and island communities in Batangas.

Nestlé said the partnership would involve the design, procurement and operation of a prototype boat called Basura Bangka to transport plastic waste from Batangas to recycling facilities.

Pure Oceans is working with coastal and island communities to implement sustainable solutions to keep reefs and seas free of plastic litter.

Nestlé said it is taking part in the initiative as part of its strategy to reduce environmental footprint and collect and recycle soft plastic waste.

“We are accelerating our actions to confront plastic waste and are committed to making a significant contribution to tackle the plastics problem. Collaboration among stakeholders is important and necessary.

Given the geographical set-up of the Philippines, we need to find waste management solutions as well for coasts and islands. We therefore warmly welcome our partnership with Pure Oceans in our first direct initiative to divert plastic waste from coastal areas and islands,” Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki said.

Last month, Nestlé Philippines hit a milestone as it achieved plastic neutrality, having recovered 2,400 metric tons of plastic waste equivalent to the amount of plastic used for the packaging of its products for that period.

The Philippines is among the biggest sources of plastic waste that end up in oceans.

NESTLÃ© PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso soars to near 4-year high anew
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
There is no stopping the peso from gaining more strength despite a pandemic-induced recession.
Business
fbfb
MVP Group bidding for SkyCable
By Iris Gonzales | 3 days ago
The MVP Group’s telco giant Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. is vying for Lopez-owned SkyCable and is hoping...
Business
fbfb
BIR gives taxpayers more time to report related deals
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
“The BIR wants to ensure that RPT transactions of group of companies follow the arm’s length principle and that...
Business
fbfb
Foreign reserves sufficiency hits 4-year peak
By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
Foreign reserves were a tad away from the $100-billion milestone last month.
Business
fbfb
Virus-induced foreign borrowing bloats to $8.96 billion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Amid dismal tax collections, money borrowed from foreign creditors to fund the Duterte administration's costly coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Infrastructure spending down in 7 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The government’s spending on infrastructure declined by 9.4 percent from January to July compared to last year’s...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Term deposit rates mixed
1 hour ago
Term deposits fetched mixed results yesterday as cash-rich banks swarmed the auction, according to the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Jollibee opens new overseas branches
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. is taking a bite of the Liverpool and Texas markets in the United Kingdom and United States, respectively,...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Global tourism losses reach $460 billion in H1
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The international tourism industry has lost around $460 billion in receipts in the first half of the year as arrivals plunged...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Index wipes out gains as selling pressure picks up
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Investors cashed in on gains from the market’s recent runup, dragging the main index back below the psychological 6,000...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with