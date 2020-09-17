Nestle, Pure Oceans partner for plastic waste management

MANILA, Philippines — Food and beverage giant Nestlé Philippines has partnered with marine conservation social enterprise Pure Oceans for the management of plastic waste in coastal and island communities in Batangas.

Nestlé said the partnership would involve the design, procurement and operation of a prototype boat called Basura Bangka to transport plastic waste from Batangas to recycling facilities.

Pure Oceans is working with coastal and island communities to implement sustainable solutions to keep reefs and seas free of plastic litter.

Nestlé said it is taking part in the initiative as part of its strategy to reduce environmental footprint and collect and recycle soft plastic waste.

“We are accelerating our actions to confront plastic waste and are committed to making a significant contribution to tackle the plastics problem. Collaboration among stakeholders is important and necessary.

Given the geographical set-up of the Philippines, we need to find waste management solutions as well for coasts and islands. We therefore warmly welcome our partnership with Pure Oceans in our first direct initiative to divert plastic waste from coastal areas and islands,” Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki said.

Last month, Nestlé Philippines hit a milestone as it achieved plastic neutrality, having recovered 2,400 metric tons of plastic waste equivalent to the amount of plastic used for the packaging of its products for that period.

The Philippines is among the biggest sources of plastic waste that end up in oceans.