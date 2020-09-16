APEC Schools taps Globe for online learning

MANILA, Philippines — Affordable Private Education Center Inc. (APEC Schools) has tapped Globe Telecom Inc. as its partner for online learning program.

APEC Schools, a subsidiary of iPEOPLE, which is a partnership between the Yuchengco Group of Companies and Ayala Corp., has 22 school branches nationwide, with more than 15,000 learners in both junior and senior high school.

“With our solutions coupled with APEC’s educational expertise, individuals from all walks of life can witness the expansion of education outside the walls of the classroom,” Globe Business senior vice president Peter Maquera said.

“The collaboration makes it possible for students to form the self-motivation to learn, for parents to become deeply involved in their education, and for teachers to discover other learning opportunities through technology. These possibilities help Filipinos gain a more meaningful understanding of the value of digital transformation,” he said.

Globe said it is positioned to transform face-to-face learning into a seamless digital experience through the provision of Google Chromebooks for students.

APEC uses Google Chrome management console provided by Globe to ease up distribution of learning applications and materials across students’ Google accounts.

With the web-based application and the availability of Google Chromebooks, students and parents can freely use Google Classroom and G Suite tools to participate in online classes, fulfill assignments, and seek assistance from teachers anytime, in the safety of their homes, according to Globe.

“The pandemic has brought to light the harsh reality about accessibility in the Philippines. Many communities still do not possess the digital tools they need to make education and work possible. Our collaboration with Globe allows our institution to address this prevalent issue by providing students with access to affordable home internet, as well as Chromebook laptops for rent, APEC Schools chief executive officer Joie Lopez said.

Globe has been working with the education sector, local government units, and businesses to equip them for a digital future.