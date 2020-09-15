#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Pandemic damage seen worse in Philippines than most peers
Jeepney drivers wearing face masks queue up to receive food aid from a concerned resident on a road a in Manila on August 6, 2020.
AFP/Lisa Marie David
Pandemic damage seen worse in Philippines than most peers
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 11:37am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines suffered the largest downward revision in outlook this year from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which now see the economy plunging to a deeper contraction than most of its Southeast Asian peers due to the pandemic.

The Manila-based lender now see the local economy shrinking 7.3% year-on-year in 2020, worse than June’s projected 3.8% contraction and April’s optimistic forecast of 2% growth, according to the flagship Asian Development Outlook report released Tuesday. The figure was also more pessimistic than the government's assumption of a 5.5% contraction in 2020.

A bounce-back to 6.5% expansion was retained for 2021 “assuming that the virus is contained, fiscal support bolsters economic activity and the global economy recovers in parallel.”

“The growth projection for 2020 is downgraded after steep contraction in private consumption and investment drove a sharp recession in the first half of 2020,” ADB said in its report. 

“The forecast for slow recovery in the second half of 2020 and stronger growth in 2021 is subject to downside risks. Recurring or worsening COVID-19 outbreaks pose the risk of containment becoming longer and more stringent, which would again impede economic activity,” it explained.

Across Southeast Asia, Thailand is the only country which is poised to contract deeper than the Philippines at 8% this year. Only three countries— Vietnam, Myanmar and Brunei Darussalam— were seen growing this year, led by the former two at 1.8% year-on-year.

On average, the Philippines is expected to perform worse than the region this year, which is forecast to contract 3.8%, worse than June’s 2.7%. The broader developing Asia is also now seen shrinking slightly by 0.7% in 2020, with China now on growth path to 1.8% expansion. 

Tepid consumption

At home, ADB said that while quarantine restrictions had been eased, the public’s hesitancy to venture outside their homes poses risks of a longer deterioration in household consumption, which drives 70% of the economy. Companies, meanwhile, would likely hold back from investing this year.

Weaker consumption will prevail as the jobs picture is forecast to remain bleak. While the jobless rate is seen “gradually” falling from 10% last July, this would likely be a result of more people venturing to informal work to get by the hard times, “reflecting lower quality jobs.”

Remittances from migrant workers, a key driver of consumption, would also remain “weak,” ADB said, although a latest report from the central bank released also Tuesday showed cash remittances peaked to $2.78 billion in July this year, suggesting a more solid rebound looms.

However, the flip side of weaker demand would be prices remaining stable in the near-term. Inflation is forecast to hit 2.4% this year before accelerating to 2.6% in 2021, slightly faster than June level due to higher oil prices, albeit still within the low-end of the central bank’s 2-4% target.

With prices less of a problem this year, ADB said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas would “likely free up more funds for banks to lend” by cutting mandated reserves anew after a 200-basis-point reduction last March. 

Overall, “monetary policy is expected to remain expansionary,” the lender said, suggesting that record-low interest rates that followed a cut of 175 bps this year would remain intact.

“We expect the recovery to be slow and fragile for the rest of this year, and growth to accelerate in 2021 on the back of additional fiscal support and an accommodative monetary policy stance,” Kelly Bird, ADB country manager, said in an online briefing.

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MVP Group bidding for SkyCable
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The MVP Group’s telco giant Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. is vying for Lopez-owned SkyCable and is hoping...
Business
fbfb
CEOs divided on revenue growth prospects amid hard times
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 17 hours ago
The country's chief executives are divided on whether their company will see revenue growth in the next three years as the...
Business
fbfb
Busan film festival cut back, delayed over virus
18 hours ago
The Busan International Film Festival, Asia's biggest gathering of its kind, will be reduced to a fraction of its...
Business
fbfb
PLDT confirms SkyCable interest
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
PLDT Inc., the listed telco giant of the MVP Group, confirmed yesterday that it is eyeing opportunities with respect to Lopez-owned...
Business
fbfb
Gov't mulls fresh BSP bond purchases for COVID-19 fight
By Prinz Magtulis | 19 hours ago
Under existing repurchase contracts entered last March, BSP purchased P300 billion in 3-month Treasury securities.
Business
fbfb
Latest
PCC to issue new guidelines on M&A review moratorium
September 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Competition Commission is set to issue guidelines on the exemption of merger and acquisition deals below P50 billion from the body’s review under the recently approved Bayanihan 2 Law.
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Index gains on hopes of economic recovery
By Iris Gonzales | September 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Share prices started the week on a positive note, gaining nearly 30 points as investors turned hopeful the economy is on its way to recovery.
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
SMC to redeem Series 2 preferred shares
By Iris Gonzales | September 15, 2020 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, has issued a notice of redemption for its Series 2 preferred shares.
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
T-bills fetch mixed results
By Mary Grace Padin | September 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The auction for short-term government securities fetched mixed results ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ maiden auction for its own securities, as well as the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting...
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Mastercard launches testing platform for digital currencies
By Lawrence Agcaoili | September 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Mastercard has launched a testing platform for digital currencies to allow central banks to evaluate the suitability of central bank digital currencies in a country or a region.
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with