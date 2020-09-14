#VACCINEWATCHPH
Palay output likely up in Q3
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - September 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s production of palay (unhusked rice) likely jumped in the third quarter  amid more planted areas and better yield, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the latest crop estimates of the  PSA, palay production from July to September   may surge by 16.4 percent to 3.55 million metric tons (MT).

Production of unhusked rice reached 3.05 million MT in the third quarter of 2019.

Harvest area in the third quarter likely went up by 15.7 percent to about 743,000 hectares. Yield per hectare, on the other hand, may rise to 4.31 MT from 4.11 MT in the previous year level.

About 10 percent of the updated standing crops have already been harvested.

As for the farmer’s planting intentions for the period, about 1.02 million hectares or 57 percent of the perceived area have been actually planted.

Meanwhile, corn production in the third quarter may also go up by 3.4 percent to 2.82 million MT from the 2.72 million MT a year ago.

The latest projection is just slightly higher than the earlier forecast of 2.81 million MT.

This as harvest area may rise five percent to 919,580 hectares from 874,400 hectares in 2019. Yield per hectare, however, may decrease to 3.06 MT from 3.11 MT.

