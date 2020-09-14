#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
BIR, BOC exceed January to August collection target
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - September 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) generated P1.64 trillion in revenues from January to August, surpassing their combined target for the period, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

Citing preliminary data from the BIR and the BOC, the DOF’s Revenue Operations Group said the combined revenues raised by both agencies from January to August   exceeded the   P1.53 trillion target by 7.17 percent.

This was based on the adjusted target set by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) last July to account for the   pandemic’s impact on the economy.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the above-target collections of the BIR and BOC demonstrate the economy is already starting to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic.

For the whole of 2020, the BIR’s target was revised downward to P1.69 trillion, while the BOC’s goal was decreased to P506.15 billion, for a total of P2.19 trillion.

According to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr),  the combined collections of the two agencies from January to August  were lower   compared to the P1.86 trillion recorded in the same period in 2019.

Broken down, P1.29 trillion of the total collections in the first eight months came from the BIR. The figure is 8.08 percent higher than the bureau’s revised goal of P1.19 trillion, but lower than the P1.45 trillion collection in the same period last year.

The BOC, meanwhile, collected P347.6 billion during the same period, 5.13 percent higher than the  goal of P330.63 billion, but 15.48 percent lower than last year’s level of P411.25 billion.

For   August alone, the BIR and BOC collected P216.65 billion in revenues, exceeding their combined target of P155.27 billion by 39.53 percent.

This is, however, 16.4 percent lower than the P259.18 billion generated by the two bureaus in the same month last year.

The DOF said the agencies achieved above-target revenues in August despite the slowdown in economic activities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The BIR collected P172.06 billion in August, surpassing the DBCC target of P118.2 billion by 45.5 percent or P53.87 billion.

The   economy contracted by 16.5 percent in the second quarter, plunging the country into a recession. In the first half of the year, economic contraction averaged at nine percent.

For 2020, the DBCC sees the GDP contracting by 5.5 percent, worse than the previous estimate of two to 3.4 percent.

BOC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Landbank online account opening nears 1 million mark
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
Almost one million accounts have been opened under Land Bank of the Philippines’ digital account enrolment system since...
Business
fbfb
Okay not to be okay
By Francis J. Kong | September 13, 2020 - 12:00am
“It’s okay not to be okay.” Times are difficult. I know that many leaders and their people are trying their best to manage stress and work demands, particularly, those working from home, especially...
Business
fbfb
Dito warns vs land scam
By Richmond Mercurio | September 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Upcoming third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. is warning landowners against groups or individuals claiming to be representatives of the company for site acquisitions.
Business
fbfb
World travel situation improves
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | September 13, 2020 - 12:00am
My last air travel was from Dubai in early February. We actually had second thoughts about going to the Middle East because of the mounting tension from the US airstrike that killed Iran’s top security and...
Business
fbfb
Government seals ABS-CBN's broadcast shutdown with frequencies recalled
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
“Respondent has no valid franchise to continue operating television and radio broadcasting stations nationwide,”...
Business
fbfb
Latest
39 minutes ago
Appliances account for 40% of AllHome’s sales in Q2
By Iris Gonzales | 39 minutes ago
Villar-owned AllHome’s appliances sales accounted for 40 percent of the company’s total sales in the second quarter...
Business
fbfb
39 minutes ago
Philippines faces FATF sanctions
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 39 minutes ago
The Philippines is in danger of being included anew in the gray list of Paris-based dirty money watchdog Financial Action...
Business
fbfb
39 minutes ago
MVP Group bidding for SkyCable
By Iris Gonzales | 39 minutes ago
The MVP Group’s telco giant Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. is vying for Lopez-owned SkyCable and is hoping...
Business
fbfb
39 minutes ago
Banks ramp up efforts to deter cyberattacks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 39 minutes ago
Philippine banks are stepping up their cybersecurity structure and awareness campaign to increase the resilience of the banking...
Business
fbfb
39 minutes ago
Toyota pushes extension of CARS program
By Louella Desiderio | 39 minutes ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is pushing for an extension of the six-year period given to participants in the Comprehensive...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with