#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
lockdown
Ortigas Business district dwarfs slum area in Pasig Floodway last May 25, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippine business climate improving but progress remains slow — US report
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 11, 2020 - 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Overall business climate in the Philippines continued to improve last year but the country made little progress in addressing chronic problems that turn investors off, including corruption, the US State Department said.

In its 2020 Investment Climate Statement for the Philippines, the State Department said the "biggest highlight" for the Philippines was the decision of global debt watcher S&P to give the Philippines a triple B plus investment grade, the country's highest credit rating to date.

But despite having access to cheaper financing, thanks to its hard-earned credit ratings, corruption and the Philippines' protectionist constitution that limits foreign ownersip in major industries to 40% continue to cripple investment inflows in the country, in what Washington considers as "constraints" that it repeatedly flags in its annual investment reports.

"Foreign ownership limitations in many sectors of the economy constrain investments," the State Department said.

"Poor infrastructure, high power costs, slow broadband connections, regulatory inconsistencies, and corruption are major disincentives to investment," it added.

The Department of Trade and Industry did not respond to a request for comment as of reporting.

Last year, foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges approved by the country’s ecozones, whose key attraction are tax holidays and other perks, hit a record-high of $7.65 billion, more than doubled from 2018’s $3.60 billion, data from the Philippine Statistics Agency (PSA) showed. While pledges may or may not translate to actual inflows in the future, they serve as vital gauge of investor sentiment.

However, actual FDI, which is separately tracked by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on a net basis, posted a net inflow of $7.6 billion last year, 23.1% lower than a year earlier. Based on the US government's estimates, the Philippines ranked fifth out of ten Southeast Asian countries in terms of FDI in 2019 and the State Department said this is not surprising at all.

"The Philippines’ complex, slow, and sometimes corrupt judicial system inhibits the timely and fair resolution of commercial disputes. Investors often describe the business registration process as slow and burdensome," the US agency said.

"Traffic in major cities and congestion in the ports remain a regular cost of business," it added.

Improvements may be slow but Washington said the Philippines continues to address investor concerns. In its report, the State Department welcomed the more-relaxed Foreign Investment Negative List issued by President Rodrigo Duterte in late 2018, although it noted that the updated list remains "limited in scope" since several restrictions are set by the Constitution and would require legislative action to be lifted.

The State Department likewise hailed the release of the implementing rules and regulations for The Ease of Doing Business Act, which seeks to cut excessive government red tape.

"While the Philippine bureaucracy can be slow and opaque in its processes, the business environment is notably better within the special economic zones," the report added.

FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY US STATE DEPARTMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pandemic to pull more Filipinos back to poverty next year
By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
By the Duterte administration’s estimates, between 15.5% and 17.5% of the population may be designated as poor next...
Business
fbfb
Government seals ABS-CBN's broadcast shutdown with frequencies recalled
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
“Respondent has no valid franchise to continue operating television and radio broadcasting stations nationwide,”...
Business
fbfb
Stench at PhilHealth
By Boo Chanco | September 11, 2020 - 12:00am
PhilHealth, the blogger Heneral Lunacy pointed out, is a criminal enterprise posing as universal health care. Duh! Many government agencies are criminal enterprises posing as regulators.
Business
fbfb
Dennis H. Uy: The next tech tycoon
By Iris Gonzales | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Dennis Anthony H. Uy of Pampanga, different from the DAU of Davao, walks into the veranda of The Club Filipino one recent Saturday morning with a mask on his face, a white cap and dark aviator shades. As it is a...
Business
fbfb
Government must get it’s digital act together
By Roberto R. Romulo | September 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Last July 13, the DICT released a press statement announcing that it was seeking P44.6 billion to fund programs for the country’s digital transformation.
Business
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
Poverty level seen to worsen to 17.5%
By Czeriza Valencia | 14 hours ago
Poverty in the country can be expected to worsen next year as the jobs and livelihood of more people in urban areas are affected...
Business
fbfb
14 hours ago
Stocks fall anew as vaccine trials halted
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The stock market fell for a second consecutive day as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine took a hit with trials temporarily ha...
Business
fbfb
14 hours ago
New digital banks profitable in 3 to 5 years — S & P
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Digital banks in the Philippines need three to five years to become profitable as big lenders continue to dominate the local...
Business
fbfb
14 hours ago
Pepsi to delist shares at PSE
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Beverage and snack manufacturer Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc. is set to delist from the Philippine Stock Exchange as...
Business
fbfb
14 hours ago
AC Energy, partner sell stake in Infigen
By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
AC Energy Inc. and its partner have divested in Infigen Energy ahead of its potential delisting from the Australian Stock...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with