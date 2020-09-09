#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
agri
Agriculture production has historically accounted for about a tenth to the Philippines' annual economic output, but declines and dismal expansions in recent years have lagged the industry behind manufacturing and services sectors.
The STAR/Andy G. Zapata Jr./File
World Bank urges Philippines to reduce fixation on rice
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 5:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's time for the Philippines to abandon its rice-oriented agriculture policies and start investing in improving production of other crops to develop the country's farm sector, the World Bank said Wednesday.

In a report, the Washington-based multilateral lender said the government's excessive focus on rice, the country's main staple, has not been the most efficient way of spending public funds as it neglects other farm sectors that have potential to drive growth.

"The narrowly focused agenda has caused other segments of the agricultural sector to fall well short of their potential," the World Bank said in a report titled “Transforming Philippine Agriculture During Covid-19 and Beyond."

"Rice will remain a vital food staple for the country, yet the bulk of the income-earning and job creation opportunities for the sector going forward will be generated in other non-rice sub-sectors," it added.

Although the Duterte administration's move to lift rice import caps by enacting the Rice Tariffication law "was an important step" in bringing more attention to other farm sectors, World Bank said the government remains overly-focused on the rice program.

Based on the bank's estimates, large chunks of the agriculture budget for this year were cornered by rice programs, particularly the agency's funding for production support services where rice accounted for 48% of the outlay, education and training (53%), equipment and facilities (35%), research and development (49%) and irrigation (88%).

"There is a need to shift from a rice-centered agri-food policy to one that anticipates greater balance in sectoral priority-setting and resource allocation," the lender said.

The share of agriculture in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) has declined from 13% to 9.3% between 2008 and 2018, which World Bank mainly attributed to low productivity in rice and the country's failure to diversify into high-value-added farm products for local consumption and export.

For the lender, the coronavirus pandemic heightens the urgency for government to "transform" the farm sector to ensure sufficient food supply. Government data showed the farm sector grew an annual 0.5% in the second quarter, bucking a downtrend posted by most industries.

But as it appears, the bank's ecommendation is easier said than done. Next year, the agriculture department will see a 6.2% budget cut if the Duterte administration's proposed outlay come out of Congress intact. The agency initially asked for P280 billion budget for 2021.

"The budget of DA should be proportional to the contribution of the DA to GDP." Agriculture Undersecretary Ariel Cayanan said in a press conference.

"The secretary keeps on saying we will try to work on this one, but of course (the budget) should be proportional to what you wanted to achieve," Cayanan added.

PHILIPPINE AGRICULTURE WORLD BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leadership vacuum
By Boo Chanco | September 9, 2020 - 12:00am
It is painful to watch our country commit hara kiri before our eyes. While still in a state of emergency over COVID’s devastating impact on our lives, an abundance of bureaucratic stupidity is reported almost...
Business
fbfb
Mergers and acquisitions uptick seen in foreign influx from China
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
Over 12 to 24 months, M&A activity in the Philippines is seen to grow 29.84%, next only to Singapore and Ireland, highlighting...
Business
fbfb
DMC Urban acquires PLDT’s Makati buildings
By Iris Gonzales | September 9, 2020 - 12:00am
DMC-Urban Property Developers Inc., a private company owned by the Consunji family, has acquired PLDT’s two buildings at the corner of Ayala and Makati Avenues for about P5 billion.
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN expands digital offering
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
ABS-CBN Corp. continues its expansion in the digital space with a new offering seen to provide children with additional avenues...
Business
fbfb
Remittance dry spell to worsen Philippines contraction — Fitch
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“Declining remittances may affect sovereign ratings through external finances and economic growth,” Fitch said....
Business
fbfb
Latest
18 minutes ago
BSP sets better money supply controls with own bonds
By Prinz Magtulis | 18 minutes ago
The maiden issuance would be worth P20 billion of 28-day BSP bills on Sept. 18
Business
fbfb
4 hours ago
Meralco power bills to go down for fifth straight month
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
A typical household consuming 200 kilowatt per hour is set to save “around P12” in their power bills this month...
Business
fbfb
6 hours ago
UK coronavirus vaccine trial paused after unexplained illness
By Agence France-Presse | 6 hours ago
“This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials,...
Business
fbfb
8 hours ago
Fitness industry set for long road back into financial shape
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Similar with toning muscles however, the recovery process will be long and difficult with movement restrictions still in...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Online business registrations surge from January to August
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The total number of businesses registered with the Department of Trade and Industry went up by 12 percent in eight months...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with