Mergers and acquisitions uptick seen in foreign influx from China

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign investors looking to establish footprint outside China are set to partner with local firms, setting the stage for more mergers and acquisitions (M&A) this year and the next.

The Philippines is seen as one of the 20 leading markets for M&A post-pandemic as Southeast Asia strives to take a larger pie of companies moving out of China to avoid getting in caught by penalties from economic disputes with the US, a report from Euromonitor International, a market research firm, showed.

In Euromonitor’s M&A’s Investment Index, the Philippines scored 43.8 this year, down from 62.4 last year, but enough to put the country in ninth place in a ranking of M&A markets. The score rises to 52.4 projected for next year, indicating “moderate-low M&A activity.”

The US topped the list with over 100 score, reflecting “high M&A activity,” followed by Vietnam. Hong Kong, where China has recently intensified restrictions on freedoms, was at the bottom of the list.

“Countries such as India, the Philippines and Vietnam are forecast to grow rapidly at a total of 26% in industries including interactive media services, distribution networks and sustainable alternatives in packaged food,” Joao Luiz Paschoal, consulting practice manager for investor services at Euromonitor, said in a statement.

Euromonitor has not responded to request for further comment as of this posting.

Over 12 to 24 months, M&A activity in the Philippines is seen to grow 29.84%, next only to Singapore and Ireland, highlighting the country’s good prospects for stronger firms and bigger corporates.

The latest report highlighted the benefits Southeast Asian countries are getting from their low interest environment. Low borrowing costs, enabled by central banks cutting rates to drive demand amid the pandemic, is working in tandem with subdued inflation to attract investors to buy up firms when the situation normalizes.

For the Philippines, the report is a welcome development over fears Manila may be losing out to its cheaper and economically freer neighbors like Hanoi for corporates looking to expand in the region.

Apart from typical concerns of high power and labor costs, the Constitution continues to restrict foreign ownership in some industries like utilities, something that is said to hinder job-generating foreign investments.

More broadly, Euromonitor sees Asia Pacific M&A’s likely in consumer goods, energy, advertising, infrastructure, industrial machinery, interactive media and entertainment. “The region presents different realities as Southeast Asian countries are investing heavily in infrastructure to compete with China,” the report said.

“As western economies diversify their supply and value chain strategies away from China, Southeast Asian economies like Vietnam are forecasted to grow in investment and is an area for growing M&A activity,” the research company said.