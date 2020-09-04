#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Factory
The volume of production index (VOPI) — a measure of factory output among local manufacturers — sagged 11.9% annually in July, worse than 8.5% contraction posted a year ago but slightly better than 12.5% drop in June, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released Friday showed.
Pixabay
Factory restart struggles with nothing to bring employees to work
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 12:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Factories continued to lack the drive to produce more in July despite the economy getting back to business for a second month, making a return to further contraction likely last month when a brief lockdown was introduced.

Manufacturers’ volume of production index, a measure of factory output, sagged 11.9% year-on-year in July, worse than 8.5% contraction a year ago but slightly better than the 12.5% drop in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Friday.

“While manufacturing is not yet in the positive territory, the trends of the volume and value of production in the last three months indicate an improvement in the trajectory of economic activity,” Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said in a statement.

But Chua’s positive assessment of the future faces uncertainty, at least for the month of August. President Rodrigo Duterte closed down Metro Manila and four other key areas in Calabarzon and Central Luzon for 15 days last month, triggering renewed business disruptions and a shutdown of public transport.

As it is, the lack of jeepneys, buses and tricycles plying meant employees having a hard time getting to work, preventing operations from fully recovering. Some routes had since been reopened, but the dire need for more public transport modes remain as by government estimate, only 35.5% of workers returned to work last June instead of the expected 58.2%.

Lacking workers, factories on average operated at 75.4% of their capacity in July, down slightly from 75.8% the previous month.

“The slight ‘improvement’ in the VOPI (was due to) lockdowns relaxed somewhat and economic activity returning to some form of normalcy,” Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said in an e-mail.

“The bounce, however, does not mean we are out of the woods as we are still far from pre-pandemic level of economic activity as we remain in recession, likely for the next two quarters,” Mapa added.

Chua agreed manufacturing activity will remain “subdued” for the year despite broad lockdowns already dismantled. “Sustaining the gradual and calibrated opening of the economy largely depends on the level of community quarantine that would allow businesses to operate and permit workers to remain mobile,” he said.

“To make this possible, safe and a sufficient availability of public transportation can be supported by service contract subsidies if needed,” he added. The much-delayed Bayanihan to Recover As One bill, a pandemic funding measure awaiting Duterte’s signature, allocates subsidies to public transport drivers.

Breaking down the manufacturing report, only three industries grew in July namely petroleum products, which surged fourfold year-on-year, wood products (14%) and chemical products (0.1%).

On the other hand, essential goods like food still struggled to get back to normal despite being exempted from lockdown restrictions, dropping 9.8% annually in July. The pace of decline was worse than the 8.1% drop in June.

Production of beverages, meanwhile, was worse, plummeting 21.4% compared to the previous month’s 22.7% contraction, figures showed.

Overall, transport equipment led the pack of losers for the month, sinking 58.5% on-year.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE MANUFACTURING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines jobless rate eases, but Metro Manila left behind
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“What we are seeing is that, of course, the easing of quarantines helped but there are also other reasons (for the decline),”...
Business
fbfb
An unusual taipan
By Boo Chanco | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
I frequently get asked whether Ramon S. Ang is running for president in 2022. I have asked him the same question and the answer is a big fat NO!
Business
fbfb
Pandemic now seen destroying jobs of 700k migrant workers
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
About 700,000 Filipino migrant workers will likely lose their jobs this year amid massive layoffs around the world triggered...
Business
fbfb
PhilHealth
By Roberto R. Romulo | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
My source for this week’s column is someone who has been dealing with PhilHealth, but does not want to be identified: “To me the fact that Mr. Dante Gierran is a lawyer and CPA gives some confidence that...
Business
fbfb
Sangley proponents seek fresh extension
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The proponents of the Sangley Point International Airport project in Cavite have asked for more time to complete their post...
Business
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Stocks rebound on better jobless figures, US gains
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Share prices rebounded yesterday after five consecutive days of decline as investors cheered the easing of the jobless rate,...
Business
fbfb
BOI investment pledges climb 25% in 8 months
By Louella Desiderio | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Investments approved by the Board of Investments went up 25 percent in the eight months to August from a year ago, a trade official said.
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Globe upgrades digital apps
By Richmond Mercurio | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Globe Telecom has upgraded its digital apps to make it easier for its mobile and broadband customers to do self-service, allowing live agents to focus on more complex concerns.
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Government debt hits P9.6 trillion in end-July
By Mary Grace Padin | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The national government’s debt pile rose to a new record high of P9.16 trillion in end-July, up by 1.2 percent from P9.05 trillion a month earlier, as the government continued to ramp up its borrowings for...
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
China Bank raising $2 billion from offshore debt market
By Lawrence Agcaoili | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
China Banking Corp. is returning to the overseas debt market to raise as much as $2 billion in fresh funds to bankroll its general financing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with