World Bank suspends 'Doing Business' report twice protested by Philippines
In this file photo taken on January 17, 2019 The World Bank Group logo is seen on the building of the Washington-based global development lender in Washington on January 17, 2019.
AFP/Eric Baradat
World Bank suspends 'Doing Business' report twice protested by Philippines
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 7:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The World Bank has suspended the release of its flagship publication gauging “Ease of Doing Business” in member countries due to “data irregularities” in two previous reports, a development welcomed by the Philippines which twice contested the survey results.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the Washington-based multilateral lender said it found “a number of irregularities” that were “inconsistent” with its methodology in the 2018 and 2020 editions of its annual report.

“We are conducting a systematic review and assessment of data changes that occurred subsequent to the institutional data review process for the last five Doing Business reports,” World Bank said.

“The publication of the Doing Business report will be paused as we conduct our assessment,” it added.

The suspension culminates sporadic years when the Washington-based lender came under attack for its annual rankings of economies on the ease, or difficulty, on opening up and operating businesses, saying they do not reflect the realities on the ground, or that the methodology used hardly represent the entire economy.

The Philippines was among the countries that have protested the accuracy of the reports, first in 2015 under the Aquino administration and more recently in 2018 by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez. In the 2019 edition, released in October 2018 and which is not a series where irregularities were found, Manila dropped 11 notches in the rankings.

“We welcome the move and it is good to have a systematic review of the metrics and methodology, which was also the subject of our complaint 2 years ago,” Lopez said in a Viber message when sought for comment on the agency’s decision. 

Dominguez did not reply to similar queries.

At the time of their complaint, Lopez and Dominguez alleged that the report was “grossly inaccurate” and “understated” the findings of one indicator, that which measured access to credit of enterprises. In the 2019 edition, economic officials questioned the “drastic slide” on Philippines’ score in the metric from 30 to 5. 

The following year, the Philippines jumped 29 notches to 95th place in the report, a key document followed by investors in weighing where to place their bets. The government targets to be move up of the ladder towards the upper 40% bracket. 

While providing no timeline on both the review and republication of Ease of Doing Business report, the World Bank said it would be a thorough assessment.

“We have asked the World Bank Group’s independent Internal Audit function to perform an audit of the processes for data collection and review for Doing Business and the controls to safeguard data integrity,” it added. 

