ABS-CBN ends regional newscasts

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN’s regional newscasts will end on Friday after over three decades of service, following the denial of the network’s bid to secure a new franchise last month.

ABS-CBN said it would pull the plug on 12 local “TV Patrol” programs which would have their final newscasts on Aug. 28.

As a result, the company said Filipinos living outside Metro Manila would lose a trusted source of local TV news and public service.

“This unfortunate development is the latest service affected by the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise by the House of Representatives last July 10, which also led to the closing of ABS-CBN Regional’s operations,” it said.

ABS-CBN Regional has been producing various local TV Patrol editions aired on the network’s 21 regional stations for over three decades.

These are TV Patrol North Luzon (Baguio, Dagupan, Ilocos, Isabela and Pampanga), TV Patrol Bicol (Naga, Legazpi), TV Patrol Palawan, TV Patrol Southern Tagalog (CALABARZON), TV Patrol Central Visayas (Cebu, Dumaguete, Bohol), TV Patrol Negros (Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental), TV Patrol Panay (Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras), TV Patrol Eastern Visayas (Samar, Leyte), TV Patrol Northern Mindanao (Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental Lanao Del Norte, CARAGA, Dipolog), TV Patrol South Central Mindanao (SOCSKSARGEN, Cotabato), TV Patrol Southern Mindanao (Davao), and TV Patrol Chavacano (Zamboanga).

Local TV Patrol programs serve viewers in the provinces with local and national news presented in their own dialects.

ABS-CBN Regional will also stop producing new episodes of its nine morning shows. Also affected are its public service initiatives anchored on health, education, environment and livelihood.

“ABS-CBN Regional serves Filipinos in remote areas not reached by other television signals. But more than delivering breaking news, ABS CBN Regional news teams are also the first to bring aid and relief to communities struck by calamities,” ABS-CBN Regional head Tata Sy said.

ABS-CBN Regional continued producing newscasts and shows for streaming on its YouTube channel and Facebook pages after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order on May 5 which shut down ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations.

These shows, however, will no longer be streamed online after Aug. 28.