MANILA, Philippines — What started out as a promise to provide modern, affordable house and lot for all Filipinos has become the singular driving force behind the success of Bria Homes, one of the leading housing developers in the Philippines.

Bria Homes is a subsidiary of the Villar-owned Golden Bria Holdings Inc., considered the third largest real estate company in terms of market capitalization at more than P200 billion, with more than 50 projects across progressive towns and cities in the country.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hits economic sectors and forces a shift to a “new normal” way of living, Bria Homes made the necessary adjustments in taking care of their existing homeowners as well as attracting more buyers in their communities.

With technology upgrading the way Filipinos live and seek new homes, Bria has boosted its digital efforts to accommodate the needs of its present and future homeowners. With Bria’s online reservations and payments, housing-related transactions have become more accessible for Filipinos. Throughout the pandemic it held digital open-house events, live selling, and virtual tours of its project areas to assist Filipinos in their search for safe and secure communities.

All Bria projects offer its homeowners convenient payment methods such as Pag-IBIG funding and bank financing.

In addition, Bria communities comply with health protocols such as regular disinfection of common areas. Social distancing is encouraged as are proper handwashing and sanitation among its residents and staff.

The leading housing developer’s well-trained staff provides reliable services to Bria homeowners and prospective clients. By giving them digital access, the Customer Care Department also ensures that their concerns and inquiries are immediately attended to.

Bria also provides space for expansion in its houses to accommodate the varying needs of Filipino families. On a similar track, the housing company sustains its growth by building more projects nationwide.