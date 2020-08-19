#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
PCAB, PayMaya partner for online payment
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - August 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) has partnered with PayMaya Philippines Inc. for payments for online renewal of licenses.

In a statement Monday, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said a memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed by the agency with PayMaya, Land Bank of the Philippines, and Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) to authorize the digital payments provider to be a collecting agent for the services of the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP), starting with the PCAB online license renewal.

PCAB is one of the implementing boards of the CIAP, which is an attached agency of the DTI.

PCAB, with assistance from the US Agency for International Development, has integrated an end-to-end digital payment system for the online license renewal facility.

With PayMaya onboard, contractors can pay within the PCAB website for license renewal using credit, debit and prepaid cards, or their PayMaya-registered mobile number.

After PayMaya collects the renewal fees from the contractors, Landbank will serve as the settlement bank and remit the payments to the BTr.

“At PayMaya, we have always been supportive of the government’s continued pursuit of providing efficient, transparent, and accessible services to the public with the help of digital payments. We are delighted to assist DTI-CIAP in their digital transformation journey, enabling them to offer much-need services to various industry stakeholders, as well as allowing Filipino contractors to transact safely and conveniently from their homes, especially in light of our current public health situation,” PayMaya founder and chief executive officer Orlando Vea said.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said PayMaya’s service is a welcome development as the government aims to improve ease in doing business.

“We are happy to continue pursuing modern services for the benefit of our industry stakeholders as we can help them reallocate their time from applying licenses and permits, to growing their businesses, thus paving more avenues for job creation,” he said.

“This initiative, and the online renewal platform system, manifest the commitment of the national government to lead the way in digital transformation and compliance with the Ease of Doing Business Law,” he added.

CIAP alternate chairman and DTI Undersecretary Ireneo Vizmonte said the MOA is in line with the aim to modernize services as part of the 30 action plans for the next 10 years for the construction industry to realize its full potential to drive economic growth and employment.

“One important action agenda is the modernization of the services across the whole organizational umbrella of the DTI-CIAP, and a large part of that is the simplification and automation of contractor’s license applications,” he said.

Since the launch of the online license renewal facility, there have been 8,950 sign ups.

As of Aug. 7, PCAB has renewed and released around 5,000 digital contractors’ licenses out of 5,593 online submissions.

For faster and more convenient transactions, DTI said more e-payment options would be integrated and made available on the portal.

PCAB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines reiterates deployment ban on health workers as flights resume
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The Philippines, home to thousands of nurses abroad including in the UK and US, is restricting deployment of health workers...
Business
fbfb
Pandemic seen to wipe out 1 million jobs of youth
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
The proportion of jobless Filipino youth could double in 2020 from last year's level even in a best case scenario that the...
Business
fbfb
Catch a falling economy
By Rey Gamboa | August 18, 2020 - 12:00am
With the business of resuscitating the economy now more urgent after the second quarter report showed an unexpected 16.5 percent contraction in gross domestic product compared to the same period last year, the government’s...
Business
fbfb
Is this the current thinking on documentation?
By Maria Carmela M. Peralta | August 18, 2020 - 12:00am
From the time Revenue Regulation No. 02-2013, otherwise known as the transfer pricing regulation, was issued in 2013, there have been at least two items that taxpayers have waited for from the Bureau of Internal...
Business
fbfb
Healthcare
By Boo Chanco | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Health is wealth. But it seems in our current situation, the only ones getting wealthy on the pretext of caring for our health are the crooks.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Quarantine easing buoys stock trades
By Iris Gonzales | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Share prices rallied yesterday as Metro Manila and nearby areas revert to a less stringent general community quarantine, traders said.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
T-bill rates inch up
By Mary Grace Padin | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Government securities maturing in 35 days fetched slightly higher rates ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Monetary Board meeting this week, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Road to Philippine independence: Manuel Quezon — Sergio Osmeña rivalry
By Gerardo P. Sicat | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
No two Philippine historical figures when put together create as much weight as those of Manuel L. Quezon and Sergio Osmeña.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
From Russia with love
By Tony F. Katigbak | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
I have always been an admirer of James Bond films. I watched the first movie, Dr. No, starring Sean Connery and Ursula Andress in Cairo, where I graduated from high school at Cairo American College.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Japan disburses P23 billion for COVID-19 support
By Mary Grace Padin | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Japan has released a P23 billion (50 billion yen) financing package to support the government’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Finance.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with