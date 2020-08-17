Proposed Harbor Link extension to push through

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC)’s planned P16-billion elevated expressway extension of the Harbor Link is likely to push through, according to Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar.

“We’re just reconciling the alignment with other projects. There are other projects from the Department of Transportation. There are trains, and San Miguel with the Pasig River Expressway. So there are about three, possibly four, projects that would be utilizing the same, similar right of way. That is why we need to reconcile,” he said.

Villar said they expect to finalize a conceptual design by next month which would accommodate the different alignments with other projects. “Hopefully we can come up with a conceptual plan in the next month or so,” he said.

The project will be within the scope of MPTC’s existing concession.

“It’s considered part of their additional connections, ramps in their main project. So it’s part of the existing,” Villar said.

The proposed Harbor Link Port Access Mobility Facility project aims to improve access to the port area in Manila as it will continue the Harbor Link from C3 corner Navotas interchange all the way to Anda Circle.

MPTC chief communications officer Romulo Quimbo Jr. said earlier the proposed extension spans 5.1 kilometers and would cost between P15 billion and P16 billion.