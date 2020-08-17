#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Proposed Harbor Link extension to push through
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - August 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC)’s planned P16-billion elevated expressway extension of the Harbor Link is likely to push through, according to Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar.

“We’re just reconciling the alignment with other projects. There are other projects from the Department of Transportation. There are trains, and San Miguel with the Pasig River Expressway. So there are about three, possibly four, projects that would be utilizing the same, similar right of way. That is why we need to reconcile,” he said.

Villar said they expect to finalize a conceptual design by next month which would accommodate the different alignments with other projects. “Hopefully we can come up with a conceptual plan in the next month or so,” he said.

The project will be within the scope of MPTC’s existing concession.

“It’s considered part of their additional connections, ramps in their main project. So it’s part of the existing,” Villar said.

The proposed Harbor Link Port Access Mobility Facility project aims to improve access to the port area in Manila as it will continue the Harbor Link from C3 corner Navotas interchange all the way to Anda Circle.

MPTC chief communications officer Romulo Quimbo Jr. said earlier the proposed extension spans 5.1 kilometers and would cost between P15 billion and P16 billion.

METRO PACIFIC TOLLWAYS CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Travel bubbles’ seen to revive AsPac tourism
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
With the tourism sector in Asia Pacific struggling amid the pandemic, promoting domestic tourism and using so-called “travel...
Business
fbfb
Dennis Uy quits as president, stays as chair of Dito holding firm
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
The revamp comes at a crucial time for Dito, which has sought a delay on the technical launch of its telco venture, Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbfb
Dollar reserves near record $100 billion level
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The buildup of the country’s foreign exchange buffer continues and is seen breaching $100 billion after hitting record...
Business
fbfb
Clean network
By Boo Chanco | August 17, 2020 - 12:00am
When elephants play rough, ants should get out of the way. But sometimes, getting away is easier said than done.
Business
fbfb
Appearance matters more so today
By Francis J. Kong | August 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Almost everything takes place online.
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Low inflation keeps rates down
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 hours ago
The manageable inflation environment in the country will provide monetary authorities more room to keep interest rates low,...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
PSE may resume upward trek
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The stock market is expected to trek upward this week with resistance seen at 6,150 to 6,250 level, which may be the gateway...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Groups debunk environmental charges vs coco farming
2 hours ago
Philippine coconut industry stakeholders, advocacy groups and academicians debunked recent international articles claiming...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippine economy may contract by 6.6% this year — Nomura
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Nomura is now looking at a deeper economic contraction for the Philippines amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 p...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
MPCALA to open 2 Calax interchanges
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Two new interchanges in the Laguna segment of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway will open tomorrow, according to Department of...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with