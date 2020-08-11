Duterte vows 'no mercy' for local execs who delay telco permits

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed "no mercy" for officials who delay the processing of permits for cell sites as local governments scramble to comply with his demand to act on pending applications.

During a meeting of the government's pandemic task force in Davao City last Monday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año reported that 1,502 out of 1,930 applications by telecommunication firms have been approved in 80 local government units.

"Only 428 applications are pending and we are monitoring them to ensure that they won't be delayed because under the old system, the process lasts for 241 days and involves 19 permits and 86 document requirements," Año told Duterte.

"Under the new system you are implementing, they only have 16 days and only eight permits are needed, requiring 35 documents," he added.

Año said the government would remain vigilant to ensure that the applications are acted upon by local officials.

"We will ensure that they (applications) are approved and if not, we should know the reason why they are not approved. The process involved in the applications of telcos will be faster," the interior chief said.

Duterte said telcos are having a hard time setting up communication towers because of the numerous requirements imposed by local governments. He said local governments should not make it hard for telcos to comply with the requirements as Filipinos would face difficulties in their work if they do not have access to telecommunication services.

"I am happy with the work of Secretary Año. I will really run after you and there will be no pleadings. I will show no mercy, even if you are my supporter, even if you helped me during the election. I tell you, the best way to help me is not to make it hard for the government to act, and these are the projects of the government," Duterte said.

"Now, if you get caught, you would suffer. I tell you... I have never been serious as I can ever be in my life, do not commit a mistake or I would really run after you until you land in jail. The punishment for graft and corruption is harsh," he added.

Duterte said a 200-day delay in the processing of permits is "totally unacceptable."

"Although private companies are the ones involved in the actual building of tower, it is still a project of the government. They are commissioned and paid by the government exactly to do what they are supposed to do, to (build) the towers, to (have) a subdivision, getting a conversion from the council, most of them from the city and municipal council," the president said.

"Do not give me that s*** that it would take you that long or I will file charges against all of you," he added.

During his fifth state of the nation address last month, Duterte threatened to shut down telcos if they do not improve their services by December. In a recent meeting with Duterte, Globe Telecom president Ernest Cu said telcos are encountering issues when seeking permits to build communication towers, including requirements that are not standardized.