Up north is where industries and entrepreneurs are headed

MANILA, Philippines — With the rise of modern infrastructure and property developments, Central Luzon has become a growing urbanized region, now home to a variety of industries and has a lot to offer in terms of commercial and leisure businesses.

More so now with numerous infrastructure projects being developed by the national government under its Build, Build, Build program. Projects such as the Skyway Stage 3 will soon complement the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

In addition, the expansion plans for the Clark International Airport and the development of the Manila-Clark and Subic-Clark railways are all expected to improve mobility within the region and nearby growth centers.

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and Leonio Land Holdings Inc. (LLHI) are bringing to life a 1,800-hectare master-planned sustainable estate to Pampanga with Alviera. The estate is planned to create a balanced and complementary mix of residential developments, commercial centers, offices, leisure, property management, and strategic investments.

Situated near the Clark International Airport, Subic Freeport, and provincial hubs like Angeles City and San Fernando City, its location is prime. It is near key cities in the north such as La Union and Baguio.

Photo Release Street view of Alviera surrounded by the Porac Mountain Range.

As the developers’ largest mixed-use project in the North, Alviera is poised to become the economic, lifestyle and leisure hub of Central Luzon.

“There is a need to create opportunities for businesses and jobs outside of Metro Manila. With the region having a significant number of higher education graduates, considerable tourist patronage, and its families with one of the highest average annual family income, Alviera is well-positioned to fill the gap and provide more business and work opportunities in Central Luzon,” shared John Estacio, development head for Alviera Estate.

Tap a growing market

For many years, Pampanga has been attracting several diverse industries to expand their operations in the province. Setting up shop in a prime and central location such as Alviera is a good starting point for investors.

It is envisioned to be a progressive growth center that will be a base for commerce and support the needs of the flourishing communities surrounding the estate.

Photo Release Aerial photo of the Alviera Country Club

In addition, the brisk sales take-up of residential properties in Alviera, catering to a full range of markets from luxury residences to starter family homes is a strong indication of the demand in the area. The residential developments will soon be complemented by a wide selection of shopping and dining options. Holy Angel University and Miriam College will likewise open in Alviera soon.

The market is growing with Alviera priming the area with a well-balanced mix of modern conveniences: residential developments, commercial establishments, industrial parks, institutions, and leisure facilities that are set to attract local and international markets.

At full build-out, Alviera will offer 288 hectares of commercial and leisure developments, and a 64-hectare industrial park that will host light to medium industries that are open to Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and non-PEZA locators. The estate is projected to cater to 65,000 residents, 20,000 students, and accommodate half a million visitors. With the increasing economic activity, it aims to generate an estimated 250,000 jobs.

Alviera East Commercial, a seven-hectare commercial center located at the eastern district of the estate, features generously sized commercial spaces for business and investment.

The new commercial district is complemented by the industrial park, Holy Angel University, residential communities, and transport hubs that cultivate a dynamic environment for ventures and entrepreneurial pursuits. The commercial spaces allow investors the flexibility to build and develop a variety of uses ? from office buildings, hotels, residential buildings, healthcare, and retail facilities.

Business amid nature, leisure is possible

Photo Release Lifestyle image: Walkable paths and generous open spaces for a conducive work environment

Alviera provides a spacious environment surrounded by the natural landscape of Porac. Mountains and vast green plains can be viewed as far as the eye can see, embracing the developments within the thousand-hectare expanse.

Four hundred hectares are generously dedicated to open spaces that preserve and bring the community closer to the natural beauty of the area.

Complementing potential business activities at Alviera is the Alviera’s Country Club, which is poised to be the center of sports, leisure, and recreational activities in Central Luzon; and the La Salle Botanical Gardens featuring 25 themed gardens, a laboratory, plant nursery, greenhouses, and libraries.

“Commercial property investments here in Alviera allow for flexibility and convenience. Our properties will give you the confidence to venture into a promising investment as you prepare for the expected economic upturn,” Estacio added.

At Alviera, the potential for growth comes with the seamless integration of urban developments with nature. Here, Filipino investors have the chance to be part of Pampanga’s accelerating progress.

To learn more about commercial investments in Alviera, visit the Alviera website, or follow them on Facebook.