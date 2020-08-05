COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Jollibee said the company suffered P10.17 billion in net losses from April to June, nearly 10 times the P1.8 billion losses recorded the prior quarter. In the same three-month period a year ago, Jollibee profited P1.04 billion.
Photo Release
Store closures, digital pivot costs push Jollibee deeper in the red
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 10:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Homegrown Jollibee Foods Corp. sank deeper in the red in the second quarter as the full effects of pandemic-induced lockdowns forced outlet closures and a costly shift to food deliveries and digital payments.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Jollibee said the company suffered P10.17 billion in net losses from April to June, nearly 10 times the P1.8 billion losses recorded the prior quarter. In the same three-month period a year ago, Jollibee profited P1.04 billion.

For the first 7 months, Jollibee was operating at a net loss of P11.96 billion.

The financial result was to be expected as the full implementation of lockdowns concentrated in the economic center of Luzon took its toll on business operations. Lockdowns elsewhere in the globe also deterred business, forcing the food giant to close down 7% of its worldwide outlets. 

Shares at Jollibee are trading up 1.58% priced at P128.20 apiece as of 9:54 a.m. in the first hour of trading.

"The business results were very bad but in line with our forecasts," Ernesto Tanmantiong, chief executive, said in a statement.

With branches shuttered, sales plummeted. System-wide sales dropped 48.4% year-on-year in the April-June period. Broken down, sales in the Philippines, where one of the world's tighter lockdowns was enforced, plummeted the most by 57%, while those in China slipped 37% year-on-year.

By region, stores in Europe, Middle East and Asia suffered the biggest sales drop of 45%. The Jollibee Group has 5,874 stores worldwide, led by its flagship Jollibee brand and including other names such as Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Greenwich, Red Ribbon and Smashburger in the US.

Lower sales mean lower revenues that sank 46.6% in July year-on-year financial statements showed.

The spending side also contributed to the losses. Last June, Jollibee earmarked P7 billion to strengthen its delivery services, capitalizing on consumers staying at home during the lingering pandemic. Digital payment systems will also be boosted. Without that investment, June quarter losses only amounted to P3.2 billion.

"We are now focusing on rebuilding our business moving forward along with implementing major cost improvement under our Business Transformation program," Tanmantiong said. "We expect sales and profit to improve over the next few months."

As a result of the push for more food deliveries, Jollibee said it is shutting down 255 branches and merging their operations with those still in service. But closures will be offset with 338 new outlets that will still be opened this year, yet concentrated mainly in foreign markets like Vietnam, Malaysia, China and North America.

In addition, Coffee Bean and Smashburger, which are loss-making businesses acquired by Jollibee in 2018 and 2019, are both expected to revert to profit by 2021. 

"We expect sales and profit to increase significantly in 2021 to a point closer to the levels of 2019 and to grow at least at historical growth rate of 15% annually by 2022.” Tanmantiong said.

JOLLIBEE GLOBAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte pledges to medical frontliners face hard budget reality
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
Overworked healthcare workers on the frontline of Philippines' fight versus coronavirus may have to wait longer for promised...
Business
fbfb
Telcos, oligarchs and COVID-19
By Boo Chanco | August 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Global Source, a New York-based think tank, expressed disappointment that our Great Leader’s fifth State of the Nation Address did not include a clear roadmap for COVID-19 recovery.
Business
fbfb
Hanjin takeover to push through amid pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
The plan of an American private equity firm and an Australian shipbuilding company to take over the former site of the bankrupt...
Business
fbfb
Philippines secures P6-B COVID-19 aid from UN, largest since Yolanda
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 17 hours ago
The aid will be coursed through the government to fund response programs against the pandemic. To date, 23% of the funds...
Business
fbfb
Auto, motorcycle sales, output decline in H1
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Production and sales of motor vehicles and motorcycles continued to post double-digit decline in the first half as operations...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Inflation accelerates further in July with economy restarting
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
The second full month of economic reopening propelled inflation to a 14-month high, albeit still well within target.
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Australia sees no evidence of TikTok misusing data
By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
The Chinese video-streaming app has faced restrictions and threats from India to the US over national security concerns.
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
Banks told to improve borrower assessment
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
Duterte’s threat to expropriate telcos baseless — advocacy group
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
President Duterte’s threat to “expropriate” the country’s telecommunications giants Globe and PLDT...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
Stocks recover as investors embrace return to lockdown
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Share prices recovered yesterday after Monday’s heavy selloff as investors have embraced President Duterte’s decision...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with