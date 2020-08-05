COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Data from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Automotive Federation (AAF) showed motor vehicles assembled in the Philippines reached 27,919 units in the first semester – 31.3 percent lower than the 40,626 units in the same period last year.
STAR/ File
Auto, motorcycle sales, output decline in H1
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - August 5, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Production and sales of motor vehicles and motorcycles continued to post double-digit decline in the first half as operations were affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Data from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Automotive Federation (AAF) showed motor vehicles assembled in the Philippines reached 27,919 units in the first semester – 31.3 percent lower than the 40,626 units in the same period last year.

Other Southeast Asian countries also recorded lower motor vehicle output for the first six months of the year.

Southeast Asia’s automotive hub Thailand posted the biggest drop at 43 percent as it manufactured 606,132 units in the January to June period from 1.07 million units a year ago.

As of end-June, Malaysia’s motor vehicle output went down 42 percent year-on-year to 166,049 units, while Vietnam’s production fell 38 percent year-on-year  to 57,532 units.

Indonesia’s capacity decreased 38 percent year-on-year to 369,545 units and Myanmar’s slid 20 percent to 6,077 units.

ASEAN produced a total of 1.23 million motor vehicles in the first half, down 41 percent from the previous year’s 2.08 million units.

In terms of motor vehicle sales, most Southeast Asian countries registered a reduction in the first six months of the year from a year ago.

Motor vehicles sold in the Philippines plunged 51 percent to 85,041 units in the first semester from  174,135 units last year.

Other ASEAN countries with lower year-on-year motor vehicle sales in the January to June period are Indonesia with a 46 percent drop, Malaysia with a 41 percent decline, Singapore with a 57 percent reduction, Thailand with a 37 percent decrease and Vietnam which slid 31 percent.

On the other hand, Brunei’s motor vehicle sales rose 13 percent year-on-year to 6,582 units as of end-June, while Myanmar’s grew seven percent to 9,537 units in the first semester from last year.

Total motor vehicle sales in ASEAN were slashed by 41 percent to 993,643 units in the first half from 1.69 million units the previous year.

For motorcycle and scooter assembly, the Philippines, like all its neighbors, churned out fewer units in the first six months of the year from a year ago.

In particular, the Philippines produced 233,948 units in the January to June period, down 60 percent  from the 583,484 units last year.

Malaysia’s motorcycle output was trimmed by 30 percent to 181,223 units as of end-June from a year ago, while Thailand’s dropped 30 percent year-on-year to 682,515 units in the first semester.

ASEAN’s total motorcycle output slid 40 percent to 1.10 million units in the January to June period from the previous year’s 1.82 million units.

All countries covered by the AAF report registered a drop in motorcycle sales in the first half.

Motorcycle sales in the Philippines slipped 46 percent to 451,034 units in the first semester from last year’s 830,987 units.

As of end-June, Malaysia’s motorcycle sales declined 27 percent year-on-year, while Thailand’s dipped 18 percent year-on-year and Singapore’s decreased by 49 percent year-on-year.

ASEAN’s motorcycle sales fell 31 percent to 1.38 million units in the January to June period from 1.99 million units a year ago.

Earlier, Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. president Rommel Gutierrez said it may take time for the industry to recover as the challenges posed by the health crisis are affecting demand for vehicles.

Despite the challenges, he said automotive firms are utilizing digital platforms and implementing aggressive campaigns to push sales.

AUTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte pledges to medical frontliners face hard budget reality
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Overworked healthcare workers on the frontline of Philippines' fight versus coronavirus may have to wait longer for promised...
Business
fbfb
Hanjin takeover to push through amid pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
The plan of an American private equity firm and an Australian shipbuilding company to take over the former site of the bankrupt...
Business
fbfb
Philippines secures $6-B COVID-19 aid from UN, largest since Yolanda
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The aid will be coursed through the government to fund response programs against the pandemic. To date, 23% of the funds...
Business
fbfb
Lockdowns force Globe to lower expansion ambitions
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. announced Tuesday a big cut on its capital expenditure (capex) for this year, after state-initiated...
Business
fbfb
Lockdowns, depressed global oil prices stain Petron's balance sheet red in first half
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Petron Corp., the country's largest oil refiner, swung to a net loss in the first half after tough stay-home orders enforced...
Business
fbfb
Latest
42 minutes ago
Banks told to improve borrower assessment
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 42 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Business
fbfb
42 minutes ago
Duterte’s threat to expropriate telcos baseless — advocacy group
By Richmond Mercurio | 42 minutes ago
President Duterte’s threat to “expropriate” the country’s telecommunications giants Globe and PLDT...
Business
fbfb
42 minutes ago
Stocks recover as investors embrace return to lockdown
By Iris Gonzales | 42 minutes ago
Share prices recovered yesterday after Monday’s heavy selloff as investors have embraced President Duterte’s decision...
Business
fbfb
42 minutes ago
Bank consortium to self regulate payment system
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 42 minutes ago
A consortium of banks will act as a payment system regulator after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas accredits the group as...
Business
fbfb
‘Limits of fiscal capacity: COVID-19 lockdown, recession and recovery’
By Gerardo P. Sicat | August 5, 2020 - 12:00am
In general, undertaking a successful recovery is made more difficult by the burden of a large population. Since it is obligatory to support a country’s human base, the margin for improving development outcomes...
42 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with