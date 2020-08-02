WTTC issues guidelines on travel insurance

MANILA, Philippines — The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has released new normal guidelines for travel insurance aimed at rebuilding consumer confidence.

In a statement, WTTC emphasized that insurance is a vital part of the travel and tourism experience as it provides peace of mind and risk mitigation to consumers, suppliers, and organizations across the sector.

“The guidelines are designed to drive the return of safe, healthy and responsible travel and ensure the insurance sector is fit for purpose to operate for travellers in the ‘new normal’ of the COVID-19 world,” WTTC said.

WTTC said the new guidelines were compiled based on input from leading companies, many of which have partnered with trusted experts in public health and governments to support safe, healthy, and responsible travels.

The guidelines aim to promote consistent standards across all relevant functions with an increased focus on health and safety, in line with what travellers need and expect.