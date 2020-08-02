COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
WTTC issues guidelines on travel insurance
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - August 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has released new normal guidelines for travel insurance aimed at rebuilding consumer confidence.

In a statement, WTTC emphasized that insurance is a vital part of the travel and tourism experience as it provides peace of mind and risk mitigation to consumers, suppliers, and organizations across the sector.

“The guidelines are designed to drive the return of safe, healthy and responsible travel and ensure the insurance sector is fit for purpose to operate for travellers in the ‘new normal’ of the COVID-19 world,” WTTC said.

WTTC said the new guidelines were compiled based on input from leading companies, many of which have partnered with trusted experts in public health and governments to support safe, healthy, and responsible travels.

The guidelines aim to promote consistent standards across all relevant functions with an increased focus on health and safety, in line with what travellers need and expect.

WORLD TRAVEL AND TOURISM COUNCIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Someone from the Philippines can become $137 million richer this Saturday
1 day ago
Play and win $137 million this weekend!
Business
fbfb
Duterte looks to problems in own backyard after telco threats
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
It seems the telco's bad service is rooted from the government's notorious red tape.
Business
fbfb
Respect the elderly
By Francis J. Kong | August 1, 2020 - 12:00am
During the PRE-COVID days, economists in some regions of the world worry about declining birth rates and aging population.
Business
fbfb
Busway
By Boo Chanco | July 31, 2020 - 12:00am
A few weeks after it was launched, it seems that the EDSA busway may just work. It is also good to see that DOTr seems serious about making it work, but the MMDA still seems half hearted.
Business
fbfb
Coca-Cola investing additional P1 billion into Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. has made an additional investment of $22 million or approximately P1.1 billion to set...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Higher budget for 2021 eyed
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives is looking into a possible increase in the national budget for 2021 to ensure implementation...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Inflation seen steady at 2.5% in July
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Economists expect inflation to remain benign at 2.5 percent in July due to weak demand for goods owing to the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
SSS jobless benefits hit P60 million
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
Two weeks into the implementation of its online application system, the state-run Social Security System has released nearly...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
LRMC adds new ikotMNL app features
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Light Rail Manila Corp., the private operator and maintenance provider of LRT-1, is adding more features to its ikotMNL mobile...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
CREATE likely retroactive — DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The proposed reduction in corporate income tax under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises bill would...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with