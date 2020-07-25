COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Villar launches internet unit
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - July 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Villar Group has launched its telecommunications business in response to the pressing need for high quality and dependable internet services.

Streamtech Systems Technologies Inc. will be part of the Villar-owned Prime Asset Ventures Inc. (PAVI).

PAVI owner and founder Paolo Villar said the new telco hopes to help Filipinos who are in need of internet access especially during this “new normal” brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

“We have high hopes of providing internet services to the farthest reach possible, also in line with our commitment to provide high quality services to Filipinos across the country. We are very confident that we can greatly boost the internet experience of our existing and future customers,” Villar said.

Streamtech intends to take over the internet systems operations of Planet Cable Inc., a multi-system operator offering cable TV services, cable-internet and digital video broadcast.

Planet Cable’s operations in Luzon (Regions I, III, NCR, and CALABARZON), Visayas (Iloilo Province), and Mindanao (Davao) will soon be under Streamtech.

Furthermore, the new telco has established strong peering with Tier 1 global internet upstream providers, most especially those in the Asia Pacific and US routes.

“Having its international point of presence has allowed Streamtech to easily expand capacity to multiple gigabit connectivity. Localized content and peering add to its network strength, making it easier to deliver good connections using a fully meshed metro ethernet supporting fiber reach. Moreover, it has secured a direct partnership with one of the leading international telco equipment manufacturers, with the latter being the technology partner for its network equipment as well as its fiber to the home access technology,” the company said in a statement.

Initially, Streamtech will offer services such as fixed broadband for residential and SMEs, direct internet access, and Metro E connectivity for enterprises.

Among its major clients are Villar-owned Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. which operates housing brands Brittany, Crown Asia, Camella Homes, Communities Philippines, and Vista Residences as well as essential services brands PrimeWater, S.I. Power Corp., Kratos RES, E-Prime Business Solutions and Crystal Clear.

Streamtech hopes to raise the bar of telecommunications services in the country, apart from offering fast fiber connections.

“One of the more lasting effects of the pandemic on the economy is the forced fast-tracking of the digitization of many companies’ processes and ways of working. With most businesses switching to more work-from-home arrangements, and the Department of Education as well as the Commission on Higher Education also mandating the implementation of e-learning or distance learning at the start of the coming academic year, this “new normal” is proving to be more complex than it already is,” Streamtech said.

