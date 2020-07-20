COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
psei
This file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Metro Manila.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
IPO drought seen persisting in second half as pandemic lingers
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — With the local bourse still in bad shape as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, Non-listed companies will likely shelve plans to go public for the rest of the year, as they wait for better business conditions and signs of economic recovery.

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) was originally hoping to see six initial public offerings (IPO) in 2020. However, this target was tempered when the pandemic sent the local stock market to historic lows earlier this year, with the PSE now expecting just "two to three more" capital raising activities for the remainder of 2020.

The PSE so far this year welcomed one IPO from grocery operator MerryMart Consumer Corp., which raised some P1.6 billion on its maiden share sale in June. For the second half, the PSE has approved a P15-billion real estate investment trusts (REIT) application from Ayala Land Inc. and is expecting a record P35.9-billion IPO from fiber optic broadband services provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

"With respect to IPOs, we do not have certain numbers but generally it's not a good time to raise capital unless you're seeing silver linings within the economy," Japhet Tantiangco, analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc., said during a virtual press conference on Monday.

Such a case is true for both MerryMart and Converge ICT. 

Net income of the Injap Sia III-controlled grocer soared 50.5% year-on-year in the first quarter after the company benefitted from panic-buying at the onset of the lockdown period. Meanwhile, Converge ICT reported a surge in demand for fixed broadband as companies allow employees to work from home due to contagion fears.

But for other companies, the health crisis and state-initiated lockdowns only tarnished their balance sheets, prompting them to drastically slash capital expenditures and roll back expansion plans to conserve cash. For this year, Philstocks sees corporate earnings either contracting by as much as 20% under a worst case scenario or growing by just 2%.

That said, Beatrice Lopez, equity analyst at Regina Capital, expects future IPO announcements to "depend heavily on the market conditions."

"As it is, we are seeing a trend wherein majority of the listed companies have decided to push back big investments and even reduced capex for the year in order to conserve liquidity," Lopez said in a text message.

"It would make sense to assume that non-listed firms are also doing the same," she added.

Data shows the benchmark PSE index (PSEi) dropped 20.6% in the first half after panic dominated the trading floor. Foreign investors turned sellers during the period, posting net sales of P68.44 billion which was a turnaround from P21.26 billion net buying recorded a year ago.

On Monday, the PSEi closed at 6,150.70, up 33% from its low of 4,623.42 in March. With the Philippines still under a lockdown, albeit looser, Philstock's Tantiangco warned that the rally may not be sustained in the coming months and that the local equity market could be "ahead of itself."

"There's been too much optimism which somehow is already unfounded. Everybody was hoping for a recovery from the economy. Unfortunately, later on the reality came in and we saw the economy is not going to revive as fast as many would think of," he said.

"This is causing bleak economic outlook and this, in turn, is being digested right now which is what we're seeing. We see a correction in the market right now," he added.

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lightning strikes again
By Boo Chanco | July 20, 2020 - 12:00am
It was a terribly emotional week that made me experience another lightning strike on ABS-CBN.
Business
fbfb
Is it a strong peso or a weak dollar?
By Wilson Sy | July 20, 2020 - 12:00am
In last week’s article, we showed how the Philippine peso and the Chinese yuan strengthened against the US dollar.
Business
fbfb
Public morale
By Iris Gonzales | July 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The massacre on Mother Ignacia is over.
Business
fbfb
Economic stimulus bills get top priority in Congress
By Czeriza Valencia | July 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Congress is expected to prioritize pending stimulus bills meant to revive the pandemic-beaten economy once it resumes session later this month, according to acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua.
Business
fbfb
Pag-IBIG offers promo rates on home loans
1 day ago
Pag-IBIG Fund is offering promo rates on home loans of as low as 4.985 percent per annum until the end of the year, in a move...
Business
fbfb
Latest
5 minutes ago
Philippines, World Bank sign $370-M loan to speed up land distribution under agrarian reform program
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 minutes ago
The Philippines and World Bank last week signed a $370-million loan agreement meant to fast-track the distribution of about...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Liquidity not bothering BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is in no rush to siphon off the extra liquidity it injected into the financial system, even...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Debt payments hit P513 billion in 5 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
The national government spent P512.96 billion from January to May to pay off its maturing domestic and external debt, according...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Market uncertainty likely to prevail
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Uncertainties continue to prevail in the stock market, putting investors mostly on the sidelines due to lingering concerns...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
PLDT, STI ink e-learning partnership
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
PLDT’s business-to-business arm has teamed up with educational institution STI to provide students with the necessary...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with