Work mostly back, but DSWD not yet done giving out pandemic aid

MANILA, Philippines — Second tranche was not the charm for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) whose speed in distributing cash aid to the poor worsened in the final batch of cash that should have already reached all intended beneficiaries.

As of July 15, only 2.1 million beneficiaries of social amelioration program have been assisted, accounting for just 17.4% of the DSWD’s 17-million targeted families, majority of which reside in areas under enhanced community quarantine.

Related Stories DSWD says LGUs 'responsible' if second tranche of aid delayed

At that level, Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista said on Wednesday only P12.2 billion of the P100 billion allotted for the program has been disbursed. This means that the bulk of funds remain in the hands of DSWD, which earlier said would no longer rely on local governments to assist in cash-giving.

“Here’s the challenge now, DSWD was not the only government agency that provides SAP... There were cases during the first tranche wherein some beneficiaries received double payments,” Bautista said.

“We're avoiding that from happening again because we want more families to receive financial assistance,” he added.

But while the more centralize approach was supposedly meant to speed up the process, the opposite happened. DSWD has so far failed to credit money to at least its 4.3 million beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino program (4Ps), who are easily identified and can easily be reached. At the current rate, the agency is bound to go slower in aid distribution this time than in the first tranche.

In the first tranche, the agency successfully deposited the one-time cash assistance of between P5,000 and P8,000, depending on regional location, to 4Ps recipients few days after President Rodrigo Duterte announced the social safety net. The program is meant to assist the poor grossly affected by the pandemic and business disruptions from lockdowns.

But the process suffered from so many delays. In fact, it was so slow that the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which authorized the cash aid program, already expired last June 25 yet DSWD remained far from getting the job done.

Slower this time

The first tranche distribution, completed at around 98% of the original 17.96-million targeted families, was finished only after nearly three months since the program started at the last week of March. As for the second tranche, the first month of disbursement ends on Wednesday with DSWD barely touching the surface.

This should not have happened, especially after DSWD announced that the agency has partnered with digital payments firms like PayMaya and GCash to avoid a repeat of the sluggish disbursement of the initial batch of aid.

But Bautista said the problem this time occurs elsewhere, allegedly coming off from local government units (LGUs) which have not liquidated the first P100 billion released to them from March to June. According to Bautista, only 1,333 LGUs of 1,684 “completed” their reports as of Wednesday.

Liquidation is an audit requirement that needs to be fulfilled before more money can be spent. The problem, nonetheless, is also compounded by a slow “deduplication” process, wherein the list of beneficiaries is cleaned to avoid “double payments” that happened during the first handouts.

“We are really making an appeal to all LGUs because until now there are some who have not yet submitted their liquidation reports,” Bautista said.

Despite the delays, the DSWD chief has set a “conservative” goal of reaching 80% of cash aid recipients by month’s end, with 700,000 beneficiaries expected to receive their assistance “today or tomorrow (Thursday).”