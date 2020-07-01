COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
According to the latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury, outstanding debt as of end-May reached a new record high of P8.89 trillion, 3.4 percent up from P8.6 trillion in the previous month.
Bureau of the Treasury FB page
Government debts swell to P8.89 trillion
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - July 1, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s debt pile further swelled to P8.89 trillion in May as the government continued to increase its borrowings both from domestic and international sources to fund its coronavirus response efforts.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), outstanding debt as of end-May reached a new record high of P8.89 trillion, 3.4 percent up from P8.6 trillion in the previous month.

The BTr said this was “primarily due to the increased reliance on government securities issuance and external loan availments to fund COVID-19 response amid a sharp drop in revenue collections.”

Compared to the end-December 2019 level of P7.73 trillion, the national government’s debt portfolio has grown by 15 percent as of May.

The government borrows from both domestic and external lenders to plug the expected deficit in its budget, which is now expected to widen to P1.613 trillion or 8.4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) due to COVID-19.

Treasury data showed that the bulk or 68 percent of the national government’s total debt stock was borrowed domestically, while the remaining 32 percent was sourced from external lenders.

Domestic debt, in particular, climbed by 2.9 percent to P6.034 trillion as of end-May from P5.86 trillion in the previous month.

The BTr attributed the increase to the net issuance of domestic government securities during the review period.

Government debt papers fetched lower rates amid strong demand, allowing the BTr to make full awards during auctions and even upsize the awarded volume in May.

The national government’s external debt likewise rose by 4.4 percent to P2.86 trillion from P2.74 trillion in the earlier month.

“For May, net availment of external loans amounted to P114.01 billion as part of continued government efforts to secure financing for the COVID-19 response,” the BTr said.

Treasury data showed that outstanding external debt securities as of May 31 rose by 7.7 percent to P1.72 trillion from P1.6 trillion in April, mainly due to an increase in dollar bonds.

The Philippines was able to raise $2.35 billion worth of 10-year and 25-year global bonds, priced at the lowest coupon rate ever achieved for these debt papers.

Of the amount, $1 billion came from 10-year global bonds, which fetched a coupon rate of 2.457 percent. Another $1.35 billion was raised from the sale of 25-year global bonds, priced at 2.95 percent.

Meanwhile, the Treasury said the national government’s guaranteed obligations as of May declined by 2.5 percent to P465.88 billion from P477.68 billion in the previous month.

“The lower level of guarantees was due to the net redemption of both local and foreign guarantees amounting to P10.79 billion and P730 million, respectively,” the BTr said.

BUREAU OF THE TREASURY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov't deals fresh blow to ABS-CBN with halt orders vs Sky Cable Direct, TVPlus
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The Lopez-led network's woes just keep piling up.
Business
fbfb
Government debt nears P9 trillion in end-May
By Prinz Magtulis | 8 hours ago
The increase in debt is expected to persist as the Duterte administration relies on borrowings to bridge the budget gap and...
Business
fbfb
'Benign' inflation likely persisted in June — BSP
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Central bank economists were penciling in price increases between 1.9-2.7% this month.
Business
fbfb
DOF: E-filers comprise 58% of total tax filers in 2019
5 hours ago
The number of taxpayers who settled their duties online dramatically increased last year, and the figure will likely jump...
Business
fbfb
‘Philippines sinks into recession’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
A deeper economic slump looms in the second quarter, with gross domestic product contracting by as much as 6.7 percent due...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
BSP sees inflation uptick
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation for June likely settled within the 1.9 to 2.7 percent range from 2.1 percent in May as the uptick in the price of...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Index rallies on strong reg’l markets
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index snapped out of Monday’s jitters, rallying by 102.54 points to finish at...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
RCBC to raise $300 million from foreign debt market
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. is returning to the offshore debt market to raise as much as $300 million to...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
SMC optimistic of business recovery
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, is optimistic its business will recover despite posting lower...
Business
fbfb
Be wary of spurious bank documents — BAP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | July 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bankers Association of the Philippines yesterday warned the public about spurious documents issued by erring employees, but vouched for the integrity of the country’s financial system amid the $2.1 billion...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with