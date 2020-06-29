COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
This file photo shows a cell tower.
Pixabay
Globe embarks on 'aggressive' cell site building ahead of third telco entry
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 5:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the third telco player is expected to have a technical launch next month, one of the Philippines’ existing telco duopoly is embarking on an “aggressive” cell site build-up next quarter to increase network capacity that has come under strain during lockdowns.

In a statement on Monday, Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. said “several cell sites” will be built from July to September in “several areas” nationwide. Globe, however, did not disclose the number of cell towers the company plans to build.

“The company’s build efforts will help increase capacity in response to the challenge of growing demand for data and need for connectivity as the country adapts to the new normal,” the Ayala-led telco giant said in a statement.

But Globe’s plan comes at an interesting time. Apart from demonstrating that the company is so far proceeding with its P63-billion capital expenditure plan this year, which risked getting trimmed because of pandemic disruptions, the cell site expansion comes as Dito Telecommunity prepares to enter the telco market.

The Dennis Uy-led firm is scheduled to do a technical launch of its services in July, under which regulators would evaluate Dito’s capacity to comply with company commitments, including a 37% network coverage on its first year. The Department of Information and Communication Technology is set to have a meeting with Dito’s officials this week.

It remains unclear whether Dito would be able to meet its technical launch deadline— the company has not repeated requests for comment— but as it is, Globe’s project to increase telco towers would bode well for its upcoming competition, as well as that of PLDT Inc.

For consumers, Globe said the projects would result into “temporary service disruptions” as outlays are lined up. These interruptions can be in the form of “loss of signal or internet connectivity for at least an hour anytime during the day.”

“We would like to assure our customers that we will send out advisories days before the service disruptions will happen so that they can fully prepare when the time comes,” said Joel Agustin, senior vice-president for program development-network technical group.

That said, once construction of more towers are completed, new cell sites are expected to boost network connectivity for clients. The Philippines suffers from shoddy telco service as around 18,000 combined cell sites of existing players service 30.4 million mobile subscribers as of 2017, the latest period on which data is available. 

To compare, Thailand has around 60,000 cell sites for 26.5 million cell phone owners, data showed.

Telco firms are heavily capex-driven so projects such building cell sites were heavily disrupted by stringent restrictions under an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon from March 17 to May 31. Restrictions started to ease last June 1 when some construction activities were allowed to restart.

While Globe has so far not announced a reduction on its P63-billion capex plans for the year, the company reduced its second-quarter outlays due to the lockdown.

“Globe remains steadfast in its bid to further improve its services to customers despite health and safety concerns brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said.

Shares at Globe dipped 1.97% to close at P2,088 apiece on Monday. The benchmark index dropped 1.4%.

GLOBE TELECOM INC LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More POGOs are shutting down
By Mary Grace Padin | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Two Philippine offshore gaming operators and 14 service providers have decided to cease their operations in the country, according to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.
Business
fbfb
‘Philippines sinks into recession’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
A deeper economic slump looms in the second quarter, with gross domestic product contracting by as much as 6.7 percent due...
Business
fbfb
Pandemic sparks gold rush
By Wilson Sy | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Amid the gloomy economic outlook and uncertainty brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, one asset class that emerged a clear winner is gold.
Business
fbfb
Filipinos turning to bank savings
By Lawrence Agcaoili | June 28, 2020 - 12:00am
More Filipinos have realized the need to have an emergency fund amid the coronavirus pandemic as seen in the surge in deposit volume and new deposit account openings, according to Bank of the Philippine Island...
Business
fbfb
Digital readiness for the new normal
By Boo Chanco | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
I did my first Zoom meeting last week. Like shaving, I tried to hold back as long as I could. At the back of my mind, I was thinking that doing a Zoom meeting is like surrendering to the new normal being forced on...
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Philippines taps ADB anew for $26.5-M LGU tax collection boost
3 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank approved a $26.5-million loan to boost tax collection efficiency of local government units by introducing...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
BSP defers new compliance rating system for banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has deferred by six months the deployment of a more forward-looking compliance rating system...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Deadline extended for filing VAT refund claims
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is giving taxpayers more time to file for value-added tax refund claims amid movement restrictions...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
DBS expects Philippine economy to shrink
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd. expects the Philippine economy to slump this year by as deep as four percent for the first...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
MPTC expects revenues to recover in H2
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The tollways arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. expects revenues to recover in the second half after operations were drastically...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with