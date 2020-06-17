Tycoon Danding Cojuangco Jr. passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco Jr. has passed away. He was 85.

Cojuangco's death was confirmed by San Miguel Corp. President Ramon Ang in a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday morning. Cojuangco was chairman and chief executive of San Miguel Corp., the country's largest conglomerate. The diversified company told Philstar.com it is awaiting word from the family on details surrounding Cojuangco's death.

A Marcos era crony, Cojuangco ran but lost to Fidel Ramos for president in a controversial 1992 election. Prior to that, his connection with the Marcoses caused his estrangement from his cousin, Corazon Aquino, who succeeded dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. after a bloodless revolution in 1986.

When the People Power revolt toppled Marcos, Cojuangco went into exile and only returned in November 1989. He founded the Nationalist People's Coalition, one of the political parties that currently has an alliance with President Duterte's Partido Demokratiko ng PIlipinas- Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Outside politics, Cojuangco built San Miguel into a business empire now with diversified interests in food, beverage and infrastructure, among others. According to the latest tally of Forbes magazine last April, Cojuangco had a net worth of $1 billion, ranking last among the 15 Filipinos included in the list of global billionaires.

He also ventured into sports and prior to his death owned three teams at the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA). In a tweet early Wednesday morning, PBA paid tribute to the Cojuangco for his "countless contribution to the PBA and Philippine sports."

This is a developing story.