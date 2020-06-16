COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
PLDT eyes offshore bond market
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - June 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications and digital service provider PLDT Inc. plans to tap the offshore bond market, depending on market conditions.

In a stock exchange filing, PLDT said it has mandated Credit Suisse and UBS as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls which commenced yesterday.

It said an offering of a long 10 and 30-year dual tranche dollar-denominated Regulation S-only senior notes may follow, subject to market conditions.

The notes, if issued, are expected to be rated BBB+ by S&P, the telco said.

PLDT said no public offering of the securities would be made in the US, the Philippines, or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited.

“The securities referred to herein, if the proposed offering proceeds, will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or the Philippines or any other jurisdiction,” PLDT said.

“If the proposed offering proceeds, no securities may be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the rules and regulations thereunder and the securities will only be offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act,” it said.

S&P Global Ratings yesterday assigned its BBB+ long-term issue rating to the proposed issuance of dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by PLDT, subject to review of the final issuance documentation.

S&P expects PLDT to use the proceeds to refinance debt maturing this year and 2021, prepay outstanding loans, and partially finance capital expenditure.

“We equalize the rating on PLDT’s proposed senior unsecured notes with the issuer credit rating on the company. This is because we do not view PLDT’s capital structure as having material structural or contractual subordination risks,” S&P said.

PLDT earlier said that its original capex guidance for the year of P83 billion would probably be pared down, with anywhere between 20 and 25 percent of the budget deferred, following the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic on its network rollout.

The company posted a new high in its quarterly revenues in the first quarter period as it expanded nine percent year-on-year to P41 billion, while telco core income fell five percent to P6.9 billion.

BOND MARKET PLDT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MerryMart stocks soar in frenzied market debut
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Grocery operator MerryMart Consumer Corp. made a blockbuster debut at the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday.
Business
fbfb
MVP: Cignal assessing ABS-CBN proposal to rent channel
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, who heads the Group of Companies, said his group is assessing an offer made by broadcast...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
WATCH: Meralco announces further decrease in power rates this June
8 hours ago
MERALCO’s force majeure claims lead to lower generation rates for three straight months.
Business
fbfb
BIR removes mayor’s permit in new business registration
By Mary Grace Padin | 3 days ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has further eased the registration process for businesses by removing the mayor’s permit...
Business
fbfb
Where to now?
By Boo Chanco | June 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Experts from London’s Imperial College and Sussex University define a country as having active transmission of a virus if at least 100 deaths have been reported, and at least 10 deaths were observed in each...
Business
fbfb
Latest
More lives, livelihoods to be lost in another ECQ
By Rey Gamboa | June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s an elephant in the room, and it keeps staring at us even as much as we ignore it.
36 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
PLDT eyes offshore bond market
By Richmond Mercurio | June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Telecommunications and digital service provider PLDT Inc. plans to tap the offshore bond market, depending on market conditions.
36 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
PLDT Enterprise undertakes digital transformation program
By Richmond Mercurio | June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
PLDT’s enterprise business group is undertaking a multi-million dollar digital transformation program to improve service delivery, employee engagement and operational efficiency to better cater to customer...
36 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Credit growth slows to 12.7% in April
June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Credit growth slowed down in April, ending five straight months of faster loan disbursements as containment measures such as the enhanced community quarantine to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19...
36 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Tax: A look at the silver lining
By John Paul G. Penales | June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
“Health is wealth” is a famous saying for a reason. With the increased of organic food, natural ingredients and the rise of participation from the public in health and wellness activities, I still at...
36 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with