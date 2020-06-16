COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PLDT Enterprise undertakes digital transformation program
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - June 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT’s enterprise business group is undertaking a multi-million dollar digital transformation program to improve service delivery, employee engagement and operational efficiency to better cater to customer needs.

PLDT said it would undertake the initiative in partnership with three global technology leaders namely Salesforce, Vlocity and Capgemini.

According to the company, the transformation program will kick off with the migration of its customer relationship management platform to Salesforce.

Such migration is expected to improve every engagement PLDT will have with its clients.

“We at PLDT and Smart are glad to be partnering with global technology leaders who share in the business philosophy of putting the customer at the center of our services,” Smart Communications Inc. president and CEO and PLDT chief revenue officer Al Panlilio said.

“I am confident that by enabling our employees with capabilities powered by Salesforce, Vlocity, and Capgemini, we will be able to enrich the relationships we share with our customers,” Panlilio said.

PLDT said its new platform is further strengthened with industry-specific applications from Vlocity, which will provide streamlined enterprise product catalogue, contract and order management solutions and digital commerce.

“When deployed together with Salesforce, Vlocity Communications software applications will help PLDT Enterprise more quickly launch innovative fixed-line connectivity, wireless and ICT solutions to market, and serve its customers with unparalleled agility,” said Dan Ford, senior vice president and general manager for communications and media at Vlocity.

Capgemini, meanwhile, will make the digital operations model sustainable for PLDT.

PLDT said the global consulting leader has helped identify a roadmap to make the platform transition as efficient as possible.

“This partnership will empower PLDT’s digital vision, ensure smooth operations and increased competitiveness, while enabling innovative, digital experiences for the customer,” said Gaurav Modi, Capgemini’s managing director in Southeast Asia.

Upon completion of the program, PLDT Enterprise’s system architecture will consolidate all customer needs onto a single platform.

With improved processes, PLDT said the program would prompt the acceleration of digital transformation and adoption for the Philippine enterprise market.

