COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Exporters back stimulus plan to support investors, MSMEs
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - June 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The umbrella group of the country’s exporters is pushing for stimulus measures such as the Accelerated Recovery and Investments Stimulus for the Economy (ARISE) bill, COVID-19 Unemployment Reduction Economic Stimulus (CURES) and the proposed reduction of the corporate income tax (CIT) rate to 25 percent, to support investors and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said the group is backing stimulus measures such as the P1.3-trillion ARISE, the P1.5-trillion CURES, and the proposed 25 percent CIT by July 2020 being deliberated at the Senate.

ARISE seeks to provide a P1.3-trillion stimulus package to help the economy bounce back from the pandemic. The funds would be used for an enhanced Build Build Build program with projects on health care, education and food security, as well as for  mass testing, wage subsidies, loans for MSMEs, and assistance to tourism, transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture and fishery sectors.

CURES, meanwhile, aims to set aside a special fund for infrastructure projects to create jobs.

Under the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises, the aim is to instantly reduce the CIT rate to 25 percent as early as July from the current 30 percent.

While the government has already implemented several economic relief measures, Ortiz-Luis said the proposed stimulus measures would be a big help.

He said the government has already disbursed P30.2 billion worth of cash to programs such as the Small Business Wage Subsidy program, COVID-19 Adjustment Measures program for formal workers whose incomes were affected by the enhanced community quarantine, Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged or Displaced Workers for informal workers, and the About Kamay ang Pagtulong cash grants to overseas Filipino workers, as well as provided a grace period for residential and commercial rents.

“While these measures are good, several issues remain. From our latest survey, majority or 41.86 percent of respondents said that no economic support measures from the government were effective. Therefore, we strongly welcome the P2.8-trillion stimulus package,” he said.

He said the survey covered 155 respondents.

“This is the first ever stimulus package this size and in fact developed by group of Congress, most brilliant economists, and trade and industry advocates. This is also the first ever assistance which government sees as an investment, rather than as expense. We believe that these are positive signals to existing and potential investors and much welcome relief for the MSMEs,” he said.

ARISE CIT CURES MSMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIR removes mayor’s permit in new business registration
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has further eased the registration process for businesses by removing the mayor’s permit...
Business
fbfb
PCCI seeks bank relief for borrowers
By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has renewed its call to banks and other financing institutions to grant temporary...
Business
fbfb
BDO Foundation targets 100 rehabilitated health centers
1 day ago
Rural health units all over the Philippines have become increasingly important now that hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
For change to happen
By Francis J. Kong | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a time when initiating change in organizations was met with much resistance.
Business
fbfb
GMA 'maintains legality' of its PDRs amid comparison with ABS-CBN
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
GMA Network Inc. on Thursday maintained the legality of Philippine Depositary Receipts that it offered to the public as lawmakers...
Business
fbfb
Latest
International travel likely last to recover post COVID
By Czeriza Valencia | June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Without an effective vaccine against the new coronavirus disease, international travel will be the last sector of the global economy to fully recover, said London-based research firm Capital Economics.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Renewable energy to play big role in power stability
By Danessa Rivera | June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Renewable energy will play a key role in improving the country’s power stability as Yuchengco-led PetroEnergy Resources Corp. has produced steady power generation from its renewable portfolio during the l...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
RCBC deploys more POS devices in Bayad Centers
By Lawrence Agcaoili | June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. is deploying more of its ATM Go service to CIS Bayad Center Inc. branches to meet the rising number of transactions following the lifting of lockdown measures.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Eagle Cement distributes relief packs in Bulacan, Cebu
By Iris Gonzales | June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Eagle Cement Corp., the listed cement company of the Ang family, said it continues to respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic particularly in the communities around its facilities in Bulacan...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Business fears and worries
By Francis J. Kong | June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Underneath the cool and calm demeanor business people and leaders carry, they are humans.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with