COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A staff member of a restaurant attends to a customer through a plastic sheet used as a divider as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020, a day after the government eased up quarantine measures in the country's capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Sans public transport, gov't eyes worker return to dine-in services
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 3:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — More employees are likely to troop back to work next week once President Rodrigo Duterte approves the resumption of dine-in services in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), but how workers will get to work from home remains a problem.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez told CNN Philippines on Wednesday the suggestion to allow restaurants to cater to 30% of their usual customers was for “the interest of workers so they can get back to work.” The resumption will be gradual, meaning any additional capacity will have to be recommended anew by the interagency task force on emerging infectious diseases and decided by the Palace.

The decision, if made by June 15, is expected to usher more people out of their homes and while employers are required to provide shuttle service to their employees, experience from the June 1 reopening of Metro Manila showed transport options are just not enough. 

The same would likely crumble with more workers trying to reach their destinations.

Sought for comment, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) maintained its hardline stance against allowing jeepneys to ply the roads, for now. “The government is implementing a gradual, calibrated, at in phases approach for the resumption of public transport,” said Vicky Apacible, the agency’s officer-in-charge for communications.

“It is following the hierarchy of public transport, wherein priority is given to vehicles with larger capacity and have can implement cashless transactions and social distancing,” she said in a Viber message.

As it stands, transport economist Jedd Ugay of Alt Mobility PH, a commuter advocacy group, said public transport is already severely lacking without people dining in yet. “If priority is public health, then public transport must be available and sufficient,” he said in a text message before the announcement on dine-in services were made.

No jeepneys

Following the DOTr’s rule, jeepneys, together with UV vans, are relegated to the second to the last priority in terms of vehicles permitted to carry passengers as soon as an area transitions to GCQ from a more restrictive enhanced community quarantine. 

At the bottom of the list are tricycles which are only allowed to carry two passengers at a time. But across the National Capital Region, trikes have resumed operations, mostly because tricycles are regulated by localities, not the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Without jeepneys, a massive gap in public transport has appeared even as the government scrambled buses to assist commuters. Companies are still encouraged to let their employees work from home, but once restaurants reopen to dining in customers, service personnel are inevitable.

“I think it’s the same problem for all firms. The employer can organize shuttle services for workers, but the problem, especially in Metro Manila, is our workers live in different parts of the city and it’s very difficult to fetch and bring them home,” said Paul Santos, chair of Philippine Retailers Association Inc., an industry group.

Transport data showed that as of June 10, DOTr has permitted 1,846 public utility buses, 271 point-to-point buses, 16,043 taxis and 18,813 ride-hailing services to ply their routes. Mass transit is also limited with the three main railways in Metro Manila running at a dismal 10-12% capacity, supposedly to observe social distancing.

No data is available as to how many passengers in total had been serviced by transport augmentation in the first 10 days of GCQ.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MVP says PLDT to rise stronger from pandemic
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said the telecommunications and digital service provider is emerging stronger from...
Business
fbfb
Pegasus, Heartbeat, Air Force One not shutting down
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 19 hours ago
Listed realty company Jolliville Holdings Corp. denied reports the night clubs would close business due to financial strain...
Business
fbfb
Subsidy doubled to retire old jeepneys, but assistance still insufficient
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
From P80,000, each driver would qualify for P160,000 equity subsidy to be used to secure bank loans and pay for a modernized...
Business
fbfb
Family feud in the time of COVID-19
By Iris Gonzales | June 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Not even a global health pandemic like the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 could stop the bitter infighting for control over a family business empire.
Business
fbfb
Agriculture deserves priority and focus
By Rey Gamboa | June 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s agricultural sector needs to come up with a more definitive role in these “new normal” times.
Business
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Cathay to undertake $39 billion recapitalization
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Cathay Pacific will undertake a $39 billion recapitalization plan after securing a Hong Kong government-backed bailout as...
Business
fbfb
Philippines secures fresh $500 million ADB loan for 4Ps
By Czeriza Valencia | June 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $500 million loan to expand its support for the Philippine government’s conditional cash transfer program.
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Renovation of tourism enterprises gets tax perks
By Catherine Talavera | June 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The government will grant tax incentives to various tourism enterprises for the renovation or modernization of their facilities in line with upgrading health and safety protocols, the chief of the Department of Tourism...
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
PEZA: 12 new ecozones seen to bring in P6.4 billion investments
By Louella Desiderio | June 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A total of 12 newly proclaimed economic zones are expected to yield over P6 billion worth of investments to the country, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority said.
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Trade gap narrows to new 2-year low
By Czeriza Valencia | June 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s trade deficit narrowed to a new two-year low of $500 million in April as steep declines were registered in both imports and exports during the month, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported...
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with