Honda rolls out online facility for sales, repairs
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - June 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is set to roll out an online facility to enable car purchases, maintenance and repairs as part of its operations under a new normal amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, HCPI said it would make available the virtual dealership online transaction facility called Virtual@Honda in August.

The online facility aims to provide sales and after-sales services to customers even if they’re at the safety and comfort of their homes. It allows customers to visit online, inspect models inside out with 360 degrees feature, reserve the vehicle and service appointment and test drive schedule, inquire on unit availability, and live chat with a sales consultant.

In case more details are needed for the transaction, customers can speak with dealership personnel through virtual communication.

“With the current global pandemic and in view of these uncertain times, HCPI’s priority is the safety of our customers. With this, the soon-to-be launched Virtual Dealership Online Transaction is our alternative solution to provide contactless dealer processes for our customers,” HCPI president Masahiko Nakamura said.

Earlier this week, Yuchengco-owned House of Investments Inc. announced it was closing four Honda car dealerships such as Honda Cars Fairview, Honda Cars Marikina, Honda Cars Marcos Highway, and Honda Cars Kalookan to streamline operations.

HCPI vice president Louie Soriano said existing dealerships in Metro Manila, as well as nearby provinces, would be able to cater to customers that may be affected by the closure of the four dealerships.

He said HCPI would also be setting up mobile service facilities in strategic locations to serve customers in the aforementioned affected areas.

HCPI currently has 34 dealerships nationwide, including two which are scheduled to be operational soon. All these dealerships will continue to offer sales and after-sales services,” he said.

Honda Cars Makati Inc. (HCMI) president Jenara Rosanna Ong said the company which is part of the Ayala group, would also continue to provide sales and after-sales support to Honda car owners.

HCMI’s 11 dealerships are located in Makati, Pasig, Alabang, Shaw, Global City, Manila Bay, Cebu, Mandaue, Iloilo, Negros Occidental and Cagayan de Oro.

