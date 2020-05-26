YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
This undated file photo shows newly appointed DICT Undersecretary Ramon "RJ" Jacinto with his guitar collection.
Photos by Geremy Pintolo
RJ Jacinto replaces Rio at DICT
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 8:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed his economic adviser Ramon "RJ" Jacinto as undersecretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, replacing military communications veteran Eliseo Rio Jr.

Malacañang on Tuesday released a copy of its letter to the DICT informing the department about Jacinto's appointment. The letter was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on May 22.

Jacinto previously held the position of Presidential Adviser on Economic Affairs and Information Technology Communications prior to his appointment at the DICT. He is well-known for founding DZRJ radio station and for his music career.

The RJ Group of Companies includes steel roofing company Jacinto Color Steel. In 2017, Jacinto said the government is looking at reviving the National Steel Corp. in Iligan City, a company that his family founded and used to own.

As one of Duterte's advisers, Jacinto previously clashed with his predecessor Rio over the DICT's plan to implement a common tower policy. Allowing common towers means more than one telco can use a single tower, thereby increasing the number of subscribers being served by each tower.

But Jacinto had wanted the number of common tower providers limited to two in the first four years of the policy's implementation, a proposal that Rio and the telco industry as a whole opposed for being  “anti-competitive" and "violative of several laws."

Facing backlash, Jacinto later dropped his initial proposal.

The Palace last week announced that Duterte accepted the resignation of Rio, who is known for facilitating the entry of the third telco player in the country.

ELISEO RIO JR RJ JACINTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hotels allowed to operate at 50% capacity under modified quarantine
By Catherine Talavera | 22 hours ago
Accommodation establishments will be allowed to resume normal operations, but at limited capacity only once areas are placed...
Business
fbfb
Someone from the Philippines could win $313 million jackpot this Tuesday night!
7 hours ago
Get a chance to win the $313 million jackpot prize at theLotter.com.
Business
fbfb
MR. DIY introduces reopening deals
5 hours ago
After a few months being in COVID-19 lockdown, finally, MR.DIY stores are reopening across the country.
Business
fbfb
Where do we stand?
By Rey Gamboa | May 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Where does the Philippines stand as the world emerges from its virus-flexed lockdowns?
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN to honor debts, cut expenses with free TV shut
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 days ago
Shares of the crown jewel of the Lopez Group of Companies also resumes trading Monday.
Business
fbfb
Latest
22 hours ago
DOF lauds 500 early taxpayers
22 hours ago
The Department of Finance has lauded the top 500 corporations that have settled their 2019 income taxes as of May 19, about...
Business
fbfb
22 hours ago
SEC reopens today
By Iris Gonzales | 22 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission will reopen today to address business applications after closing its offices in mid-March...
Business
fbfb
22 hours ago
NG borrowings climb to P657 billion in Q1
By Mary Grace Padin | 22 hours ago
Government borrowings rose by 5.31 percent to P656.72 billion in the first quarter from P623.6 billion a year ago due to...
Business
fbfb
22 hours ago
BSP to stick to traditional tools
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 22 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is sticking to traditional monetary policy tools in its effort to help the country survive...
Business
fbfb
Rail network projects expected to create jobs
By Richmond Mercurio | May 26, 2020 - 12:00am
More jobs are expected to be generated as the expansion of the country’s rail network goes full steam ahead, according to the Department of Transportation.
22 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with