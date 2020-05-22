MOTORING
Century Properties income up 32% in Q1
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - May 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Century Properties Group Inc., the listed property developer of the Antonio family, grew its first quarter net income 32.2 percent to P1.48 billion.

This as the company completed several condominium projects as well as its growing horizontal affordable housing and commercial leasing businesses.

Thus, revenue grew 34 percent to P14.32 billion last year as the company completed more than 1,300 condominium units and 866 affordable house and lot units in PHirst Park Homes Tanza (Cavite) and Lipa (Batangas).

“With CPG’s new business lines affordable housing and commercial leasing taking up 44 percent of the net income, our company’s financial results for 2019 show that we have kept on track with our strategic business expansion. This is a strong testament of our continued commitment to deliver results and value to our shareholders,” said Ponciano Carreon Jr., CPG’s chief finance officer and head of investor relations.

Century Properties also completed its commercial leasing properties, including its Asian Century Center office building in Bonifacio Global City and Century City Mall in Makati.

By segment, net income contributions from residential condominium accounted for 55 percent last year, compared to the previous year’s 76 percent, while the horizontal affordable housing business posted a 25 percent contribution versus 17 percent in 2018.

The share of the leasing business grew 19 percent to five percent previously.

The balance contribution comes from the company’s property management business.

Moving forward, the company aims to grow horizontal affordable housing and commercial leasing in the medium term to achieve a healthy balance of revenue mix with its vertical developments business.

The company undertook a business expansion program in 2014 to serve unmet market demand and diversify revenue streams.

Century considers its diversification strategy as a success.

“The company is now in a much better position to sustain growth and take on emerging market opportunities and challenges, and continue improving its operational efficiencies while exercising business prudence and maintaining a healthy balance sheet,” it said.

CENTURY PROPERTIES GROUP INC.
Dominguez counters Marcos with history to debunk Masagana 99 'success'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
This was not the first time Senator Imee Marcos and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III locked horns.
Business
Yes, the Philippines exported rice under 'Masagana 99' but...
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Did the Philippines really export rice when the Marcos-era "Masagana 99" agriculture program was implemented?
Business
PAL 'not in immediate danger of bankruptcy' — company president
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Philippine Airlines is not yet on the brink of financial collapse, the company said Thursday as the aviation industry...
Business
Someone from the Philippines can become $266 million richer this Friday
6 days ago
Win the $266 million jackpot in the American Mega Millions lottery this Friday.
Business
Tourist arrivals, receipts fall by 50% as of April as coronavirus bites
1 day ago
Foreign tourist arrivals fell by more than half in the first four months of the year as the coronavirus outbreak and state-initiated...
Business
1 hour ago
Inflation for poorest households accelerates
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Consumer prices for the country’s poorest households continued to rise in April as families outside Metro Manila felt...
Business
1 hour ago
PAL may lay off more personnel
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is not in immediate danger of bankruptcy, but may be forced to lay off more employees depending...
Business
1 hour ago
Consumer complaints vs banks rising — BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Consumer complaints about failure to avail of banking services, accrued interest as well as questions on suspension of loan...
Business
1 hour ago
Power demand seen to remain flat this year
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine power demand is projected to remain flat this year, with only the residential sector as the main driver for...
Business
1 hour ago
PayMaya launches Negosyo app for MSMEs
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
PayMaya, the digital financial services arm of PLDT’s Voyager Innovations, has launched its latest mobile payment innovation...
Business
