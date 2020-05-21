MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine Airlines vice president for corporate communications Jose Perez de Tagle said the flag carrier “will be cautiously watchful and hopeful” about returning to profitability this year.
Rudy Santos
PAL 'not in immediate danger of bankruptcy' — company president
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines is not yet on the brink of financial collapse, the company said Thursday as the aviation industry reels from travel barriers meant to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, Gilbert Sta. Maria, company president, said PAL is "not in immediate danger of bakruptcy", thanks to the infusion of $600 million fresh capital approved by its shareholders last February.

“Without that liquidity, Philippine Airlines would probably not be here anymore,” Sta. Maria said.

But the flag carrier's revenue continues to bleed as travelers stay home. 

According to Sta. Maria, PAL is losing $300 million for each month that the enhanced community quarantine is in effect as its fleet of aircraft remains grounded. Luzon was placed under ECQ in mid-March and the status is still in effect in some areas in the island until the end of May. 

Including losses incurred in February and March this year, Sta. Maria said PAL lost "close to a billion dollars (P50 billion)" already.

"We can't wait to fly again. We're eagerly awaiting the end of the lockdown," Sta. Maria said.

Last April, PAL together with low-cost carriers Cebu Pacific and AirAsia wrote to regulators to ask for financial rescue as their balance sheets take a heavy beating from the global travel halt.

The declining profits and passenger traffic demonstrate the full impact of the outbreak on the airline industry, which felt the sting of the pandemic as early as January from a slew of passengers cancelling their trips amid contagion fears.

The devastation became more pronounced in March and April, when the government completely sealed off the island of Luzon from travel and barred planes from taking off, except for sweeper flights that repatriated displaced overseas Filipino workers.

As a result, PAL and other local carriers had to let go hundreds of workers to reduce costs. While it would be "inhuman" to lay off workers at a time the pandemic is roiling job markets, Sta. Maria said the fate of its staff will depend on the speed of the company's recovery. 

"The question is what the trajectory of the recovery is. If recovery is going to be rapid, then we may end up having to retain more employees than we anticipate," he said. 

"If this is a long, L-shaped recovery then all bets are off," he added.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE AIRLINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dominguez counters Marcos with history to debunk Masagana 99 'success'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
This was not the first time Senator Imee Marcos and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III locked horns.
Business
fbfb
Testing should be accessible and affordable
By Joey Concepcion | 19 hours ago
Over the past few days, I have been interviewed by different media outlets.
Business
fbfb
Making sense of ‘new normal’ back-to-work guidelines
By Rey Gamboa | May 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Businesses allowed to reopen in these “new normal” times are slowly inching their way through the whole exercise, especially in areas where there are inadequate or insufficient guidelines from government...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Someone from the Philippines can become $266 million richer this Friday
6 days ago
Win the $266 million jackpot in the American Mega Millions lottery this Friday.
Business
fbfb
Why can’t we do mass testing?
By Iris Gonzales | May 21, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s easy to say it’s impossible. The recycled court jester, he with the vertigo-inducing TikTok dance, says so. No country has done it, he says perhaps with relief.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Sponsored
11 hours ago
Filinvest Land: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
11 hours ago
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) will be conducted virtually...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Tourist arrivals, revenue plunge more than half
By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
Revenues from tourist arrivals from January to April are estimated to have plunged 55 percent to P79.8 billion as the country...
Business
fbfb
International body bullish on Philippines tourism recovery
By Catherine Talavera | May 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The World Travel and Tourism Council is optimistic of the Philippine travel and tourism industry’s recovery, emphasizing its impressive growth over the years, driven by strong collaboration between the private...
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Index struggles to stay above positive territory
By Iris Gonzales | May 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index struggled to stay above the positive territory as optimism on coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID 19 vaccine faded, analysts said.
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Global healthcare spending seen to fall
By Czeriza Valencia | May 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Despite massive resources being poured by governments worldwide into the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 response, healthcare expenditures are expected to fall as spending for non-urgent care for other conditions...
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with