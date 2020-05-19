MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, the head of the Duterte government's economic team.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
'We have put a lot there': Dominguez defends fiscal response to outbreak
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 8:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration has “put a lot” of resources on its coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) response, the head of the government’s economic team said as he defended the government’s handling of the pandemic before senators on Tuesday.

“We are trying to appropriate whatever we have to support our most vulnerable members of our community,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said in Senate briefing tackling the state’s response to the pandemic.

“We have really put a lot there,” he added.

At one point, the finance chief told Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, who was prodding Dominguez for a bigger fiscal outlay, to not “belittle” the government’s response to the outbreak which infected nearly 13,000 people nationwide. “I’m not belittling anything,” Recto responded.

The sufficiency of government resources became one of the focus of first of three-day marathon Senate hearings, which Senate President Tito Sotto said was meant to provide legislators information where the government is, and where it wants to go, on tackling the pandemic.

In his presentation, Dominguez reiterated a P1.74-trillion four-pillar economic strategy that the government has taken to fight COVID-19, a plan that came under scrutiny from Recto who wanted to “separate” actions taken by the central bank from the government’s actual fiscal spending.

As it is, the third pillar of the plan, worth P1.1 trillion, included the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)’s measures to provide the government cash or ease interest rates and bank reserves to prompt higher lending. But Dominguez insisted the government had done more, telling Recto funding equivalent to 9.1% of economic output had been shelled out so far.

Funds for COVID-19 response have again taken center-stage in the past few days, from a government scramble to secure budget space for additional 5 million cash aid beneficiaries, to issues of mass testing that presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, at one point, said was better left to the private sector.

For Dominguez, and rest of the economic team, the problem really is the dwindling “budget cover” the government has to finance bigger spending, even while insisting cash is sufficient. As it is, while the Executive department was given power to reallocate funds through the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, spending is not allowed to go beyond P4.1 trillion, a plan devised before the pandemic hit.

On top of it, the finance chief said “revenues have plummeted” due to lack of economic activity. Finance department data released after the Senate hearing showed January-April collections of the tax and customs bureaus down 25.4% and 7.3% year-on-year, respectively.

Less revenues meant more borrowings. “We are borrowing a lot of money. We have tapped our multilateral agencies. We have issued our single lowest bonds,” Dominguez said. 

“We are not restricting in borrowing funds,” he added.

Supplemental budget not feasible

In Dominguez’ presentation, it showed the government has increased its reliance on official development assistance to fund the pandemic’s response. From the original plan of $5.7 billion, borrowings from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank were increased to $8.6 billion. It’s unclear how much of that had been secured to date.

Larger borrowings, as it appears, are not enough reason to ask for a supplemental budget. Echoing the budget department, Dominguez said the government is “constrained” to request Congress for additional outlay, as the central bank suggested, because there is no new revenue source as prescribed by the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran told Philstar.com it’s a “debate” whether the Charter requires only the presence of cash, or new revenues to open the gates for a new outlay. “In the past though, we requested based on new revenues,” he said by phone.

Dominguez agreed. “We do not have the required additional revenue to support an additional supplemental budget so we are living within our means.”

“We are trying to use the cash that we have in the most responsible way,” he added.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayala pays P9.9 billion in taxes to 'boost' gov't outbreak response
1 day ago
“We are committed to help the president tackle the many challenges he has to deal with...," the Zobel brothers sai...
Business
fbfb
Shares of ABS-CBN fall as trading resumes
By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
ABS-CBN shares returned to action yesterday at the Philippine Stock Exchange following an eight-day hiatus.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Someone from the Philippines can become $266 million richer this Friday
4 days ago
Win the $266 million jackpot in the American Mega Millions lottery this Friday.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
TNT celebrates 20th anniversary with 20% ‘Balik Load’ on Giga offers
3 hours ago
TNT celebrates twenty years in the industry with the exciting Big Bente promo.
Business
fbfb
DTI accepting CARES loan applications
By Louella Desiderio | May 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry is now accepting loan applications from micro and small enterprises struggling with the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 crisis in areas that have shifted to...
Business
fbfb
Latest
21 hours ago
Fully paid since 2006, Philippines shuns IMF loan during pandemic
By Prinz Magtulis | 21 hours ago
The central bank is not mulling asking the multilateral lender for help on potential liquidity problems that may occur during...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Philippines strategic petroleum reserves remain a priority
By Danessa Rivera | 21 hours ago
The creation of the country’s strategic petroleum reserve remains a priority despite difficulty in its implementation,...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
DA tries to lure OFWs to agriculture sector
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
The government is bent on attracting more people, especially overseas Filipino workers, to return to the countryside as it...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Index tumbles as investors remain wary of coronavirus
By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
Stock market investors found no comfort in the easing of the enhanced community quarantine as they continue to monitor the...
Business
fbfb
Youth leaders present post-COVID policy recommendations
By Mary Grace Padin | May 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Over 400 youth leaders have given the government 10 policy recommendations to help the Philippines recover from the ill effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Finance said...
21 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with