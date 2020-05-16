MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
In his latest economic bulletin, Finance Undersecretary and chief economist Gil Beltran said restoring the Philippine economy’s growth would hinge on the country’s capacity to manage the health risks posed by the virus.
BusinessWorld, file
DOF: Economic recovery depends on government capacity to manage risks
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - May 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s path to economic recovery would depend largely on its ability to battle the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which could be made even more challenging with the onset of the rainy season, the Department of Finance (DOF) said yesterday.

In his latest economic bulletin, Finance Undersecretary and chief economist Gil Beltran said restoring the Philippine economy’s growth would hinge on the country’s capacity to manage the health risks posed by the virus.

“Such capacity could tilt the odds in what is apparently a life-versus-livelihood dilemma and make it more of a life-and-livelihood dual outcome, but probably at a lesser scale than before under a ‘new normal’ should there still be uncertainties about the virus,” he said.

However, Beltran said the onset of the rainy season could make the country’s battle against the pandemic more challenging.

“The flu season would have started and flooding could occur in low-lying areas. Distancing in temporary relocation sites could be difficult to implement,” the DOF official said.

Beltran, meanwhile, noted that the Philippines has various programs and measures to help the economy recuperate from the damaging effects of the COVID-19 crisis, much like it did after the global financial crisis.

“In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, the Philippines launched the P330-billion Economic Resiliency Plan (ERP) of 2009 in a bid to reboot the economy. Said program is comprised of, among others, increased infrastructure spending, lower corporate income tax rate of 30 percent, and additional funding for social protection of vulnerable groups,” Beltran said.

“Currently, the country has an ongoing massive infrastructure program and a bill aimed at making corporate taxation more competitive vis-à-vis peers in the region and more attuned to the needs of the time,” he added, referring to the Build Build Build program and the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act.

The Philippine economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020, shrinking for the first time the economy registered negative growth since the fourth quarter of 1998.

“From the expenditure side, investments slumped by more than 18 percent, exports declined by three percent, and consumption slowed down by 0.17 percent,” Beltran said.

“The decline in overall construction expenditures and investments in durable equipment knocked 1.1 percentage points off the growth rate. Government consumption, meanwhile, grew by more than seven percent, contributing 0.84 percentage point to GDP growth,” he added.

On the other hand, Beltran said all sub-sectors in the supply side declined, with the exception of utilities and social services.

“Growth in agriculture and industry turned negative to 0.4 percent and three percent, respectively, while that of services sharply decelerated to 1.4 percent. As expected, tourism-related activities, such as hotels and restaurants and transportation were among the most adversely affected by the community quarantine,” Beltran said.

Earlier, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) figures may sink deeper in the second quarter before bouncing back in the second half of the year, on the back of plans to accelerate public spending on infrastructure and social programs, as well as other measures to restore consumer confidence and stimulate economic activity.

However, the finance chief said economic improvement and the government’s bounce back plan would be contingent on whether the curve has been flattened and an effective cure or vaccine has been released by then.

GIL BELTRAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shift EDSA bus lanes to the inner median for more efficiency
6 hours ago
A new and more efficient public bus transportation service on EDSA was urged for the post lockdown period at a forum on public...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Someone from the Philippines can become $266 million richer this Friday
15 hours ago
Win the $266 million jackpot in the American Mega Millions lottery this Friday.
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus 'to impact' BPO revenue, employment forecasts
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
In 2019, BPO firms generated $26.3 billion in revenues, up 7.3% year-on-year.
Business
fbfb
Where are we now?
By Boo Chanco | May 15, 2020 - 12:00am
After 60 days of lockdown, where are we now? For sure, we are nowhere near being set free.
Business
fbfb
Remittances slow as coronavirus pain looms
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
The central bank is keeping some optimism on remittances, which are now forecast to inch up 2% year-on-year for 2020.
Business
fbfb
Latest
57 minutes ago
Philippines remains competitive as BPO destination — Chua
By Czeriza Valencia | 57 minutes ago
The Philippines would remain as an attractive destination for business process outsourcing post-pandemic due to competitive...
Business
fbfb
57 minutes ago
Remittances fall to 8 month low
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 57 minutes ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers fell to their lowest level in eight months last February, but the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbfb
57 minutes ago
DBCC cuts revenue, disbursement program
By Mary Grace Padin | 57 minutes ago
The inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee has slashed the government’s revenue and disbursement programs...
Business
fbfb
57 minutes ago
PEZA seeks status quo on ecozone incentives
By Louella Desiderio | 57 minutes ago
With the proposed Comprehensive Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act pending at the Senate, the Philippine Economic...
Business
fbfb
57 minutes ago
SM, Megaworld reopen malls
By Iris Gonzales | 57 minutes ago
The country’s mall owners have prepared for today’s reopening of malls nationwide after a two-month shutdown because...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with