Through TikTok and Innity's extended partnership, clients would be able to reach new markets and engage with audiences across multiple countries.
Photo Release
TikTok, Innity extend partnership to 22 new countries
(Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 4:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — TikTok has extended its strategic partnership with Innity as its official reseller. From just Malaysia, it has expanded its reach across 22 countries in the US, Europe, and Asia.

With more than 800 million monthly average users and 738 million app installs, TikTok is 2019’s most downloaded social app worldwide. Generating $176.9 million the same year, TikTok recognized its potential in the market worldwide. With Innity’s years of experience in digital advertising throughout 12 countries, it was then appointed as its official reseller.

Through this partnership, Innity’s clients would be able to reach new markets and engage with audiences across different countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, and more.

With its tremendous growth, TikTok has exceeded Twitter and Snapchat in terms of popularity worldwide. The platform, however, is less saturated with ads, allowing brands to stand out more and gain online virality easily.

With 60% of users being between 16 to 24 years old, the platform is dominated by younger users, allowing brands to connect with the Gen Z audience. With a reported $44 billion buying power, they represent a big opportunity for brands.

TikTok boasts many creative ad formats, such as in-feed video ads, brand takeover, hashtag challenges, branded lenses, and influencers branded content collaboration.

Innity assists its clients in making the most out of each ad format and choosing a suitable format based on their campaign objectives. Some of Innity’s clients that have run campaigns on TikTok include Dettol, Maybelline, and SOFY.

“The reseller partnership with TikTok has been rewarding and we are delighted that TikTok has decided to extend the partnership to a total of 22 countries. We are now able to better provide to our clients from different countries and we hope to work with brands in running more TikTok campaigns together in the future,” said Phang Chee Leong, co-founder and chief executive officer of Innity.

 

For more information, visit www.innity.com, or email ph.marketing@innity.com. You may also visit Facebook and Instagram for more updates.

