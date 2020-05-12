MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno
This file photo shows Bangko Sentral Governor Benjamin Diokno.
Geremy Pintolo/File
BSP's easing moves save bank lending from lockdown's impact
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2020 - 4:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bank lending grew in March as easing moves by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to stimulate demand and soften the impact of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak on the economy make their way through the country's financial system.

Central bank data released Tuesday showed outstanding loans by big banks, net of reverse repurchase agreements, expanded 12.9% year-on-year in end-March, when the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon took effect. The lockdown was enforced in March 17, which per government data shuttered two-thirds of businesses and displaced a fifth of workers in the main island.

Despite expectations of a slower loan take-up from consumers and businesses, the latest reading was still faster than the downwardly revised 12-percent clip posted in the previous month.

The tad improvement in credit was welcomed by BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno, who has joined global central bankers that have pulled out all the stops to minimize the economic damage from the coronavirus onslaught.

Confronted with coronavirus-induced economic shocks, Diokno has brought the key rate to a record-low of 2.75% through two cuts of 50 basis points each, the first of which came in March. Bank reserves were also lowered by another 200 basis points.

The BSP policy rate serves as a benchmark for lenders in setting interest for their loans, so lowering it was a signal for banks to make credit cheaper for borrowers. Meanwhile, decreasing the reserves allows banks to set aside more funds for lending. Diokno had said policy adjustments take a full three quarters before getting transmitted to the economy through higher money supply.

Apart from rate and reserve cuts, the BSP likewise increased the single borrowers' limit for loans granted by lenders and purchased P300 billion worth of government bonds to augment the country's war chest against the health crisis.

As a result of all these BSP interventions, bank lending grew, led by credit extended for production activities that expanded 12% annually in March. The growth rate was faster than 9.4% expansion posted in February, data showed.

Specifically, higher borrowings were incurred by businesses and individuals engaged in real estate where loans surged 21.8%, financial and insurance (17.2%) and information and communication (20.8%). On the flip side, loans granted to manufacturing, with most factories closed during the lockdown, dipped 0.4%, as well as those for mining companies (-5.3%).

But the effect of lower interest rates and more available bank credit is yet to be felt by consumers. Loans extended to households— composed of debts incurred through credit cards, salary, auto and personal loans— wen up 22.9% year-on-year in March, albeit slower than the preceding month's 37.3%.

"Going forward, the BSP will remain vigilant in monitoring liquidity and credit dynamics amid significant disruptions to economic activity," the central bank said.

"The BSP reassures the public of its commitment to deploy its full range of instruments to ensure that domestic liquidity and credit remain adequate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic." it added.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Dennis Uy’s buyout denial, ABS-CBN says network ‘not for sale’
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Selling ABS-CBN Corp. is not an option, the broadcast network made clear as the fight for the media giant shifts to keeping...
Business
fbfb
Close, open, close pa rin?
By Boo Chanco | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Manila’s 17 mayors gave three options to the coronavirus COVID-19 task force on what to do with the lockdown after May 15:
Business
fbfb
Last-minute scramble on DSWD cash aid program fails
By Prinz Magtulis | 21 hours ago
Out of 17.96 million families, only 16.1 million were assisted as of Monday, 12 noon, a day after the self-imposed deadline...
Business
fbfb
SMC drops bid for Holcim
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has dropped its bid to acquire Holcim Philippines Inc. after failing to get the...
Business
fbfb
Philippine peso, the strongest currency in EM
By Wilson Sy | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine peso continues to diverge against most emerging market (EM) currencies, which we first noted back in February (see Contrasting currency moves caused by COVID-19, Feb. 17). Investors have recently...
Business
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Bill shock disrupts Filipino consumer recovery as lockdown eases
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
The Duterte administration is relying on resilient Filipino consumers for an economic bounce-back. Staggering bills are getting...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
BSP: Prioritize restarting economy first
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Restarting a “new economy” that is safer, better, and more technology-savvy is more important than achieving the...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Fitch unit now sees GDP contracting
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now expects the Philippine gross domestic product to contract by two percent...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
PSEi edges up as regional markets recover
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The stock market edged up yesterday, mirroring the general uptrend in Asian markets.
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Philippines secures rice from Vietnam
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has secured enough rice supply as Vietnam, its biggest source of imports, has resumed its export policy amid...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with