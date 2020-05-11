MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
SMC
In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the Philippines’ biggest conglomerate said the agreement to acquire 85.73% stake in Holcim Philippines already “lapsed” without winning a green light from Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), which earlier warned that the merger could substantially lessen competition in the grey cement market in Luzon.
Philstar.com/file
San Miguel backs out from Holcim Philippines takeover
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. said Monday it junked its planned buyout of Holcim Philippines Inc., the country’s largest cement maker, after failing to secure the approval of antitrust regulators.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the Philippines’ biggest conglomerate said the agreement to acquire 85.73% stake in Holcim Philippines already “lapsed” without winning a green-light from Philippine Competition Commission (PCC). In January, the PCC which warned the merger could substantially lessen competition in the grey cement market, where Ang's Eagle Cement is also a key player.

Shares of Holcim at the local bourse dropped 22.6% to close at P8.75 apiece on Monday, following the announcement. San Miguel shares inched up 0.52% to P97 each.

In its announcement, San Miguel said First Stronghold Cement Industries Inc. — a wholly-owned subsidiary of San Miguel Equity Investments Inc. — has withdrawn the launch of a tender offer to purchase Holcim Philippines stocks held by minority shareholders.

The development marked a setback for tycoon Ramon Ang’s ambition to expand his cement business. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Ang was seeking to cash into the cement industry benefiting from a construction boom fueled by President Rodrigo Duterte’s massive infrastructure program.

For its part, LafargeHolcim, Holcim Philippines' parent firm, had planned to use the proceeds from the supposed merger to “further improve” its debt ratio by approximately 0.3 times.

In objecting to the buyout, competition watchdogs said the deal could result into a cement monopoly in four key areas in Luzon. If the deal was completed, no new players are likely to or can timely counteract the parties’ market power, regulators said.

The buyout also “increases the likelihood of firms to engage in coordinated behavior,” they added.

HOLCIM PHILIPPINES INC PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION SAN MIGUEL CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Close, open, close pa rin?
By Boo Chanco | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Manila’s 17 mayors gave three options to the coronavirus COVID-19 task force on what to do with the lockdown after May 15:
Business
fbfb
Philippine peso, the strongest currency in EM
By Wilson Sy | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine peso continues to diverge against most emerging market (EM) currencies, which we first noted back in February (see Contrasting currency moves caused by COVID-19, Feb. 17). Investors have recently...
Business
fbfb
MVP Group optimistic businesses to remain strong
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The MVP Group expects its water, telecommunications and power businesses to remain strong amid the coronavirus disease 2019...
Business
fbfb
Ayuda
By Iris Gonzales | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Renalda “Magda” Veloso, 52, walks around with a cloth face mask.
Business
fbfb
Earnings of Philippine banks up 9.3% to P60 billion in Q1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Earnings of Philippine banks increased by 9.3 percent to P59.66 billion in the first quarter from P54.59 billion in the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
As BSP pauses, Diokno calls on gov't to do more to temper crisis impact
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
A supplemental budget is "very badly" needed, the central bank chief said.
Business
fbfb
6 hours ago
After Dennis Uy’s buyout denial, ABS-CBN says network ‘not for sale’
By Prinz Magtulis | 6 hours ago
Selling ABS-CBN Corp. is not an option, the broadcast network made clear as the fight for the media giant shifts to keeping...
Business
fbfb
Views from an expanding overton window: Tools for reimagining a more compassionate economy-in-crisis
By Cesar V. Purisima | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
In our previous piece, we built a case for radical economic compassion for the vulnerable, arguing how it is at once both the vaccine against a looming social crisis and the very antidote to our post-pandemic economic...
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
Philippine faces more credit downgrades
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The Philippines is facing more downgrades from international credit rating agencies in the coming months as the economic fallout...
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
Uninterrupted supply chain necessary to keep prices down
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 hours ago
Inflation may ease further in the coming months as long as the supply chain of basic commodities remains uninterrupted amid...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with