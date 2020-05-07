MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Global airlines shoot down vacant middle seat
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - May 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The body representing global airlines came out against leaving middle seats empty on aircraft on Tuesday, as debate intensifies over how to get airlines flying while respecting social distancing rules in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Brian Pearce, chief economist at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said most airlines would have been unable to make money last year if a third of the seats had been removed on the industry’s most-flown models.

In April, IATA director general Alexandre de Juniac said leaving the middle seat empty was among the likely conditions for a resumption of air travel to be discussed with governments around the world.

According to the group, calls for social distancing measures on aircraft would fundamentally shift the economics of aviation by slashing the maximum load factor to 62 percent, which is well below the average industry breakeven load factor of 77 percent.

“With fewer seats to sell, unit costs would rise sharply. Compared to 2019, air fares would need to go up dramatically – between 43 percent and 54 percent depending on the region – just to cover costs,” IATA said.

For Asia-Pacific, IATA said average airfare could increase by 54 percent to $217 from 2019 levels should the proposed social distancing measure be enforced.

“IATA does not recommend restricting the use of the middle seat to create social distancing while onboard aircraft. Evidence, although limited, suggests that the risk of virus transmission on board aircraft is low even without special measures,” it said.

Even if mandated, the group said keeping the middle seat open would not achieve the recommended separation for social distancing to be effective.

This is because most authorities recommend a one-meter to two-meter distance, while the average seat width is less than 50 centimeters, IATA said.

IATA, instead, recommends mandatory face-coverings for passengers and masks for crew as one of several actions to reduce what it believes is the already low risk of contracting COVID-19 on board aircraft.

“The safety of passengers and crew is paramount. The aviation industry is working with governments to re-start flying when this can be done safely. Evidence suggests that the risk of transmission on board aircraft is low. And we will take measures—such as the wearing of face coverings by passengers and masks by crew – to add extra layers of protection,”  de Juniac said.

“We must arrive at a solution that gives passengers the confidence to fly and keeps the cost of flying affordable. One without the other will have no lasting benefit. Screening, face coverings and masks are among the many layers of measures that we are recommending. Leaving the middle seat empty, however, is not,” de Juniac said.

COVID-19 INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Investors seek Congress clues as ABS-CBN shares resume trading
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Investors will focus on how lawmakers will act on ABS-CBN Corp.’s franchise problem as trading of the shuttered media...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus wipes out some wealth from 12 Filipino billionaires
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 28 days ago
Even the Philippines’ wealthiest were not spared from the brunt of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Philippine banks get ready for slew of bad loans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Philippine banks are preparing for the onslaught of bad loans by beefing up their buffers and sacrificing higher earnings...
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN ordered to go off air as franchise lapses
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The government on Tuesday ordered broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp. to “cease and desist” after its license to operate,...
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN workers deemed 'still employed' despite network shutdown —DOLE
By Prinz Magtulis | 12 hours ago
Employees of the country's largest media network should stay put in their jobs despite ABS-CBN's shutdown.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Cautious investors weigh down trades
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices tumbled yesterday as investors remained cautious with the main composite index declining by 32.40 points, or...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Trading of ABS-CBN shares suspended
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Trading of shares of publicly-listed ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Holdings Corp. were suspended yesterday after the broadcast...
Business
fbfb
In the service of the Filipino
By Iris Gonzales | May 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The darkest times come like a thief in the night.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Rising rice prices and lower remittances
By Rey Gamboa | May 7, 2020 - 12:00am
In preparation for a further relaxation of quarantine guidelines in the country after the May 15, Congress is readying the passage of a “new normal” code of conduct for the whole nation to prevent any...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Coexisting with the virus
By Joey Concepcion | May 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Let me share with you an excerpt from my interview yesterday with Cathy Yang of ANC.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with