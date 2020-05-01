Toyota contributes to fight vs COVID

MANILA, Philippines — As the country undergoes enhanced community quarantine to flatten the curve in order to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. continues to contribute to help communities move forward through mobility support and special assistance to its customers.

Toyota Financial Services Philippines extended the payment terms for their customers. Likewise, expiring insurance policies under Toyota Insure and warranty coverages for Toyota vehicles have been extended. Toyota vehicles scheduled for periodic maintenance services are also given a 30-day grace period.

With all kinds of public transportation suspended, it has become a challenge for most frontliners, especially healthcare workers to report for duty in their respective hospitals. TMPC has coordinated with various local government units and hospitals to lend out its company vehicles to doctors and nurses serving in different healthcare institutions.

To date, 47 Toyota vehicles have been allocated to help bring urgent care to patients. Other units were also lent to volunteer groups who are distributing personal protective equipment to healthcare workers in various hospitals.

Toyota Motor Philippines Foundation (TMPF) meanwhile has handed out donations for healthcare workers and families who need support. Some PPEs, such as isolation gowns, surgical gowns, and surgical gloves were donated to Santa Rosa Community Hospital, while sacks of rice and grocery packages were distributed to hard to reach areas and certain communities including the Toyota Santa Rosa Gawad Kalinga Village which is home to more than 150 families.

As Metrobank Card Corporation’s way of expressing gratitude to frontliners’ passion, commitment, and bravery, all frontliners who are Toyota Mastercard credit card holders will be given Petron fuel rebates from April 15 to 30. Through this, we hope mobility is made lighter and more convenient for frontliners.