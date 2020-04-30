MOTORING
Martha Sazon joins Mynt with 12 years of leadership experience across various businesses in Globe.
Photo Release
Globe appoints Martha Sazon as new Mynt CEO
(Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Globe announced the appointment of Martha Sazon as new chief executive officer of Mynt, operator of GCash, effective June 1, transitioning from her current role as senior vice president and head of Globe’s Broadband Business.

She succeeds Anthony Thomas who led the fintech company in the last three years.

Sazon joins Mynt with 12 years of leadership experience across various businesses in Globe such as Postpaid Mobile, Small and Medium Business, and Broadband Business.

“Inherent to her is the ability to pioneer and execute breakthroughs that led to significant and sustainable results, all anchored on addressing the most important customer needs such as the MySuperPlan, SME solutions-selling, and Home Prepaid Wifi and Streamwatch Xtreme Prepaid, while transforming operations through agile and digitalization,” said Ernest Cu, president and chief executive officer of Globe.

“Martha, as a leader, is a clear embodiment of Mynt’s current state that is ready to take on the future, fired up for sustainable growth and armed with an evolved, progressive approach to customer experience,” he added.

Mynt is poised for scale and Martha’s leadership experience in Globe is expected to help the company in reshaping, championing and bringing to life Globe’s purpose in the fintech space towards a digital, financially-inclusive and cashless nation.

Thomas will continue to serve as advisor to the Mynt Board.

“Mynt’s unwavering commitment in delivering world-class e-wallet services for the Filipinos, has brought the brand GCash to its undisputed leadership position in the Philippine Fintech space today. This achievement would not have been possible if not for the leadership of Anthony Thomas in the last three years,” said Cu.

Mynt is a leader in mobile financial services focused on accelerating financial inclusion through mobile money, micro-loans, and technology. As an affiliate of Globe, Ant Financial (affiliate of Jack Ma's Alibaba), and Ayala, Mynt provides secure, accessible, and convenient fintech solutions to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

It operates two fintech companies: GCash, a micropayment service that transforms the mobile phone into a virtual wallet, and Fuse, a tech-based lending company that enables Filipinos to get microloans to business loans.

Mynt is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe.

 

For more information, visit Globe on social media at Twitter and Facebook.

