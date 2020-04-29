MOTORING
Zalora offers delivery of essential goods
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - April 29, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Consumers can purchase essential items like medicines, food and personal care products through online fashion shopping platform Zalora Philippines as it launched an essentials category service yesterday.

Zalora Philippines said in a statement it decided to launch the essential supplies category to give customers access to basic necessities while staying at home as the government has put in place movement restrictions as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

“Zalora is heeding to the call of the community and stepping up to be a responsible partner by using its platform to supply what consumers need most at this time — basic essentials,” the fashion site said.

Zalora is working with trusted brand partners for the supply of food, medicine, personal care, and household supplies to be sold at government’s suggested retail prices.

Essential items consumers can purchase on the platform include cereal-based products; processed meat or canned food; instant noodles; sweeteners and spices; beverage; food or dietary supplement; herbal food; and pet food.

Also available on the site are personal care items like shampoo and  soap; toothbrush and toothpaste; diapers; sanitary napkins or pads and tampons;alcohol and hand sanitizers; surface disinfectants and room sprays; laundry soap; tissue and wipes; and small household appliances.

Customers can likewise add to cart over-the-counter medicine; multi-vitamins, vitamins and supplements; and personal protective equipment (face masks, gloves).

Zalora said it is working with partners compliant with the Food and Drug Administration’s requirements for online selling of medicines.

As part of efforts to address the threats posed by COVID-19,  Zalora has implemented a work-from-home arrangement and provided employees with  internet allowance, as well as annual bonus and pro-rated 13th–month pay.

In addition, Zalora is providing health care to employees and family members, and hazard pay for the skeleton workforce responsible for fulfillment of orders of essentials.

Zalora has also made it easier for Filipinos to contribute in COVID-19 relief efforts through its donation channel www.zalora.com.ph/zalora-cares in partnership with Philippine Red Cross,  Caritas Manila, World Vision, the Ayala Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation and Hybrid Social Solutions Inc.

All proceeds will go to the partners organizations’ efforts to provide medical supplies and protective gear, sanitation and health kits, and community livelihood and food packages.

“We in Zalora are one with the nation as we all take necessary actions to help our countrymen in these most trying times ” Zalora Philippines co-founder and chief executive officer Paulo Campos III said.

“Our top priority is the safety and welfare of our employees, as well as leveraging our ecosystem to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts and make basic food, medicine and household needs easily accessible to more Filipinos through the launch of our new essentials category. It’s all about paying it forward and being one with our nation,” he added.

Founded in 2012, Zalora offers a wide array of international and local apparel, shoes, accessories and beauty product brands.

Apart from the Philippines, Zalora has presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

COVID-19 ZALORA PHILIPPINES
