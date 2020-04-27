MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
SEC: Get-rich-quick schemes on the rise amid COVID-19
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - April 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned that predatory get-rich-quick schemes are on the rise amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic. 

In its latest advisories, the SEC said three more groups are offering such schemes by enticing the public to invest even without the proper license.

The SEC issued the warning against Onlinebiz also known as OnlineBiz ECommerce, Accelerare Car Main Ph which also goes by the name Accelerare Ph and Accelerare Forex Trading, and Legit Payout or Legit Pay Out.

SEC records showed that the three entities OnlineBiz, Accelerare and Legit Pay Out are not registered either as corporations or partnerships and they do not have the necessary licenses.

The schemes of the three companies vary, but all are enticing the public to invest.

OnlineBiz engages in investment-taking activity by offering a business opportunity for a minimum of P19,000 in exchange for P5,000 to P50,000 weekly earnings plus insurance plan and free travel.

Accelerare taps loan investors for its business ventures in car trading and foreign exchange in exchange for interest income as well as bonuses and commissions. 

One may invest a minimum of P1,000 in the car trading business and receive a 20 percent interest after 28 days or 150 percent after 90 days.

In the forex trading business, one may invest a minimum of P10,000 and earn 30 percent daily, weekly or monthly, depending on the trade, according to the SEC.

Legit Pay Out also entices the public to invest by promising a high return in a short period. Under the scheme, one would pay P1,000 to secure a slot and the amount invested for every slot would supposedly grow by 60 percent to P1,600 in two weeks.

“Such investment offers could turn out to be Ponzi schemes, where monies from new investors are used to pay earlier investors,” the SEC said. 

It warned those who act as salesmen, brokers, dealers or agents of fraudulent investment schemes that they may be held criminally liable and penalized with a maximum fine of P5 million or imprisonment of 21 years or both under the Securities Regulation Code.

The Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, further penalizes those participating in cyber incidents that make use or take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to prey on the public through scams, phishing, fraudulent emails, or other similar acts with two-month imprisonment or a maximum fine of P1 million or both, the SEC also said.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOF recruiting staff to craft economic recovery program
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
The Department of Finance is recruiting individuals to help in crafting a bounce-back plan for the domestic economy once the...
Business
fbfb
National ID vs the “greatest” poverty
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | April 26, 2020 - 12:00am
P200 billion divided by our population equals P1,800 for every Filipino.
Business
fbfb
Uy mulls sale of 2GO stake
By Iris Gonzales | April 25, 2020 - 12:00am
The share price of shipping and logistics company 2GO Group Inc. sizzled the past days on market talk that a new investor is coming and that some shareholders are considering selling their stake.
Business
fbfb
Ayala prepares phased-in transition to ‘new normal’
By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, is preparing a phased-in transition to a post-quarantine “new...
Business
fbfb
A little smile and a little laughter
By Francis J. Kong | April 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Ever had Cabin Fever? Those many days of being locked down in our houses not allowed to go anywhere.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Insular Life net income up 62% in 2019
By Mary Grace Padin | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Insular Life Assurance Co. Ltd. (InLife) recorded a 62-percent jump in net profit last year, driven by higher earnings from investments and various businesses, as well as lower operational costs.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Below zero
By Wilson Sy | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Investors, traders, and fund managers were shocked, startled, and baffled by the recent oil price crash.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
The country’s financial district amid the pandemic
By Iris Gonzales | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Makati’s central business district once a bustling financial hub with dapper investment bankers and businessmen in sleek suits and signature ties is now mostly empty.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
‘Who’s going to pay for it?’
By Boo Chanco | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
A nurse in New York revealed the tragic last words of a dying man as he was about to be placed on a ventilator: “Who’s going to pay for it?” the coronavirus patient asked the nurse in between labored...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Ayala to expand healthcare, logistics businesses
By Iris Gonzales | April 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, is on the look out for new businesses and new ways of doing things as it embraces a “new normal” brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 or...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with