MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
While modifications to pending tax reform bills should be introduced to sectors severely affected by the pandemic, pending tax reform bills should also move in the legislative mill, he said.
Facebook Photo
Tax reform should still be a priority after crisis — Chua
Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - April 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Reforms in the country’s tax system should continue even as the economy attempts to recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic, acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said Tuesday.

While modifications to pending tax reform bills should be introduced to sectors severely affected by the pandemic, pending tax reform bills should also move in the legislative mill, he said.

Chua was responding to the proposal of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) to defer the passage into law of the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act (CITIRA) — which will reduce the corporate income tax, but rationalize the tax incentives given by the government to businesses — so the country can attract companies fleeing China as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy deepens.

This plea for a postponement of the passage of the CITIRA is a reversal of the PCCI’s position in March supporting the immediate passage of the law to end the climate of uncertainly and level the playing field for businesses.

This is the second package of the administration’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, the first being the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) which President Duterte signed into law in 2017. This lowered personal income taxes, but increased taxes on cars, tobacco, sugar-sweetened beverages and fuel.

Other pending tax bills are Package 3 which deals with property valuation and Package 4 which will rationalize income from financial instruments.

In pushing for a continuous tax reform, Chua argued that it will be necessary to revamp the county’s tax system to raise more funds for social programs that will continue to be needed as the country recovers from the pandemic.

With increased borrowings related to the pandemic response, the present administration should also ensure that debts can be serviced in the future.

KARL CHUA TAX REFORM TAX SYSTEM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Oil importer Philippines is sitting in a lot of fuel
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 hours ago
Rising stocks of petroleum have nowhere to go with demand crippled by lockdowns that halted public transport.
Business
fbfb
Partner
PAL to operate London-Manila flight on April 28
9 hours ago
PAL flight PR 721 will depart from Londo Heathrow bound for Manila via an Airbus A350 aircraft with Economy cabin.
Business
fbfb
Cash aid to OFWs stays as DOLE retracts 'wrong announcement' after two hours
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Financial aid for Filipino migrant workers displaced by lockdowns at home and abroad will continue.
Business
fbfb
What’s next?
By Boo Chanco | April 22, 2020 - 12:00am
It is good to know that President Duterte met with a wider panel of experts last Monday.
Business
fbfb
Biz group wants phased resumption of Metro Manila trains, buses to restart economy
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The government should allow trains and buses to operate again in Metro Manila to help essential companies partially resume...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
World Bank sees 19.7% drop in remittances
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Remittances to low and middle-income countries are expected to fall by 19.7 percent this year as migrant workers worldwide...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
BSP waives interbank payment fees amid lockdown
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has waived the transaction fees imposed on interbank payments to cushion the impact of the...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palay yield seen to decline in Q1
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s production of palay (unhusked rice) is seen to decline in the first quarter amid lesser planted area...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Sugar production to hit 10-year low
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Local sugar output is seen hitting its 10-year low and will further decline in the next crop year, prompting more imports...
Business
fbfb
Tax reform plan under review
By Mary Grace Padin | April 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Finance is studying possible revisions in the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program to help sectors severely affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 outbreak, according to DOF Secretary...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with