‘Face mask demand to hit 1.2 billion/month’
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - April 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Demand for face masks in the country is seen to reach 1.2 billion pieces per month, doubled an earlier estimate, as wearing masks in public becomes the new norm to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

“If everybody is required to wear mask, that’s assuming only one per household, with 20 million households, one mask per day times 30 days is 600 million a month. And they change everyday. Assuming two per household (a parent working and a child) would go out, that’s 1.2 billion per month,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a Viber message to reporters.

The country’s face mask requirement would increase down the road as wearing face masks becomes part of daily life when stepping out of the house.

Residents in areas covered by the enhanced community quarantine are required by government to wear face masks or other forms of facial protection when in public places.

The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon will be in place until April 30.

Earlier, Lopez said the country needs around 600 million face masks per month.

Current supply is not enough to meet demand however, as he said the country could only provide 20 million face masks per month.

“So, we encourage more producers,” he said.

Earlier, the DTI and Department of Finance (DOF) said incentives would be given to support manufacturers of face masks and other medical equipment needed to fight COVID-19 to ensure availability of items and minimize disruptions in the supply chain.

Under the DTI and DOF’s Joint Memorandum Circular 20-02, imports of raw materials, packaging, capital equipment, spare parts and accessories for the production of face masks, medicines and medical equipment are exempt from payment of duties, taxes and fees.

Last April 15, the DTI started accepting applications for accreditation of manufacturers of the COVID-19-related products.

